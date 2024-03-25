Mariellen Bessent Minor, the daughter of a popular North Myrtle Beach nightclub owner and her friend, Kim Thrift, were identified as the victims found dead in the parking lot of a Mauldin apartment complex in South Carolina on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Mauldin SC Government said Christopher Minor, the estranged husband of Mariellen Bessent Minor, 41, was identified as the suspect in the double homicide.

Officials said Christopher Minor, who allegedly fled the scene after the murders prompting a manhunt, was also found deceased at Baker Creek State Park in McCormick County, SC, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday.

Mariellen Bessent Minor and Kim Thrift were both realtors at C. Dan Joyner Realtors

Mariellen Bessent Minor, a North Myrtle Beach native, whose late father was co-owner of a popular nightclub in the area. She reportedly moved to Greenville in 2012, according to her professional biography on C. Dan Joyner Realtors’ website. In a Fcebook post, the realtors said both victims worked at the firm.

Detailing the incident in a press release, the City of Mauldin said Mauldin Police responded to reports of a shooting at Arbors at approximately 6 pm on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found two women deceased in the parking lot of a Mauldin apartment complex. In a press conference on Sunday, police said the victims, Mariellen Bessent Minor and Kim Thrift, were at the suspect’s apartment complex to pick up children that the estranged couple shared when they were killed.

Shortly after finding the bodies, officers identified Christopher Minor as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on two counts of murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent act. Establishing a motive for the incident, described as a domestic dispute in nature, authorities said a fight allegedly led up to the shooting that killed the two victims.

Christopher Minor, who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, was found dead by a McCormick County lake on Sunday, March 24, 2024, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a press release authorities said:

“Christopher Minor has been found deceased at Baker Creek State Park in McCormick County, SC with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Park Rangers found Minor’s vehicle unoccupied, and after searching the area, found Minor lying by the lake deceased. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office notified the Mauldin Police Department that Minor was found at 10:14 a.m.”

In the press release, the city of Mauldin extended their condolence to the victims' families. They wrote:

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family members and friends during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe campaign for Mariellen Bessent Minor has raised over $8000 at the time of writing this article.