What happened to Mark Chastain and his friends? Four Oklahoma men goes missing after bike ride

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Mark Chastain, along with his younger brother and two close friends, went on a bike ride. That was the last time they were seen by their family members. The four men, who are all from a small city in Oklahoma, have been missing for about four days, with very little known about their whereabouts.

According to the Okmulgee Police Department, the ongoing search for the missing Okmulgee residents has not yet yielded many results. 32-year-old Mark Chastain, his 30-year-old brother Billy, and their friends were reportedly last seen at Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee. While the Chastain brothers and their friend Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife, the fourth man, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was reported missing by his mother.

In a Facebook post, the Okmulgee Police Department said:

"Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department overnight. Mark Chastain 32 of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain 30 of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks 32 of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife."

They further stated,

"A few hours later, Alex Stevens 29 of Okmulgee was reported missing by his mother. All four are close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8PM."

Police do not yet suspect "foul play" in the disappearance of the men. People on the internet are wondering how four adult men can just disappear without a trace while cycling. Anyone with any information on them is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department.

What is known about the disappearance of Mark Chastain and his friends? Witness sightings remain unconfirmed

Around 8 pm on Sunday, four Oklahoma men, Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens, left one of their houses with their bikes and never returned. Jessica Chastain, who reported them missing, said that she was feeling "lost". She told Fox News Digital:

"I know nothing, and I'm feeling lost. I'm heartbroken. I'm sad. I have so many mixed emotions and thoughts. As far as I know, nothing has been recovered. Nothing has been found. There is no sign of foul play."

According to police, out of the four men in question, only two of them were carrying cell phones with them, however, all attempts to reach them have gone straight to voicemail. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told Fox23 that the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force was searching through a salvage yard south of Okmulgee, near Highway 75. Mark Chastain’s phone was last pinged in the salvage yard.

In an interview, the Police Chief said:

"The longer they’re missing, the more concerned I am but I have yet to find any evidence that there’s any foul play involved."

A couple of witnesses have reported potential sightings of the men. However, they remain unconfirmed. One witness reportedly spotted all four men walking down the street at 2 am on Tuesday, October 11. Another witness claimed to have spotted Alex Stevens all by himself on Sunday around 4 pm outside the Okmulgee Indian Community Smoke Shop, while Mark and Billy Chastain were allegedly sighted on Monday near the YMCA.

Police are attempting to track the men's cell phone data and trace a path of where they might be, but so far there have been no signs of them.

