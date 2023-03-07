What happened to Mark Pilgrim? Tributes pour in as radio DJ passes away at 53

South African broadcaster and renowned radio industry personality Mark Pilgrim passed away in Johannesburg surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 53.
The tragic news was confirmed by Lloyd Madurai, the Managing Director at HOT 102.7 FM in a Facebook announcement that read:
"It was with great sadness that I share this news. Our hereo and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45 am. He faught valiantly to the very end."
He was known for producing and anchoring his award-winning namesake show, which is broadcast every Monday to Saturday on HOT 102.7 FM.
Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2022. He later revealed that it had unfortunately spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and lymph nodes and was being treated for the same.
"Your life was a light": Netizens share emotional tributes to Mark Pilgrim
Internet users took to social media to express their grief at the loss of the broadcaster. They were left shattered and devastated by his death and shared their condolences with Mark's family, especially his fiancee Adrienne. Many remarked that it was a "privilege" to know him and have him as a friend.
Throughout the 53-year-old's tryst with the disease, he regularly updated his followers about his condition, sharing details about the disease, his frustrations, and his hope for recovery. Recalling his posts, user Brett @BrettFishA stated:
"I feel like the death of Mark Pilgrim has hit me more than any other person I have never met before except those on these Twitter streets. Just devastated. He invited us all into his painful journey, so it felt like we really did know him. Love & Peace to all those who had the privilege."
Twitterati also pointed out their favorite memories of listening to the radio host. One user Derek, @HDirkH, praised the broadcaster stating:
Here are some comments seen on the micro-blogging platform expressing their loss:
Mark Pilgrim was previously diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer
The 53-year-old radio host was well respected amongst his peers and he boasted a distinguished and successful career in both the radio and television industry. Prior to working with HOT 102.7 FM, Mark worked with 5FM, KFM KFM, and HOT 91.9 FM. His work on the latter earned him two SA Radio Awards.
Following the announcement of his cancer in 2022, he revealed to his followers:
"I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come."
Mark Pilgrim soon started documenting his journey, including the time he was suffering from Covid-19, his everyday life with friends and family, and his recovery from the surgeries.
Determined to make the most of the time he had left, Mark proposed to his partner, Adrianne Watkins, who was by his side since the news was first revealed.