Create

What happened to Mark Pilgrim? Tributes pour in as radio DJ passes away at 53

By Nirali Sheth
Modified Mar 07, 2023 11:22 IST
Radio Host Mark Pilgrim passes away at the age of 53 (Image via Twitter/@Hot1027FM)
Radio Host Mark Pilgrim passes away at the age of 53 (Image via Twitter/@Hot1027FM)

South African broadcaster and renowned radio industry personality Mark Pilgrim passed away in Johannesburg surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 53.

The tragic news was confirmed by Lloyd Madurai, the Managing Director at HOT 102.7 FM in a Facebook announcement that read:

"It was with great sadness that I share this news. Our hereo and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45 am. He faught valiantly to the very end."
The announcement by HOT 102.7 FM (Image via Facebook/@HOT 102.7 FM)
The announcement by HOT 102.7 FM (Image via Facebook/@HOT 102.7 FM)

He was known for producing and anchoring his award-winning namesake show, which is broadcast every Monday to Saturday on HOT 102.7 FM.

Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2022. He later revealed that it had unfortunately spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and lymph nodes and was being treated for the same.

"Your life was a light": Netizens share emotional tributes to Mark Pilgrim

Internet users took to social media to express their grief at the loss of the broadcaster. They were left shattered and devastated by his death and shared their condolences with Mark's family, especially his fiancee Adrienne. Many remarked that it was a "privilege" to know him and have him as a friend.

Throughout the 53-year-old's tryst with the disease, he regularly updated his followers about his condition, sharing details about the disease, his frustrations, and his hope for recovery. Recalling his posts, user Brett @BrettFishA stated:

"I feel like the death of Mark Pilgrim has hit me more than any other person I have never met before except those on these Twitter streets. Just devastated. He invited us all into his painful journey, so it felt like we really did know him. Love & Peace to all those who had the privilege."
i feel like the death of Mark Pilgrim has hit me more than any other person i never met before except on these Twitterer streets. Just devastated. He invited us all into his painful journey, so it felt like we really did know him. Love & Peace to all those who had the privilege. https://t.co/46rvYmkUr0

Twitterati also pointed out their favorite memories of listening to the radio host. One user Derek, @HDirkH, praised the broadcaster stating:

Another giant in South African Radio has passed on, Mark Pilgrim is probably one of the earliest voices I can recall from my childhood. Your legacy will live on, rest easy🙏🏼 🇿🇦 https://t.co/17BEHygvrQ

Here are some comments seen on the micro-blogging platform expressing their loss:

Mark Pilgrim documented the highs and lows of his battle against cancer in a way that showed his massive love of his family, his determination to fight for as long as he could and his profound humility.We were blessed to know you Mark.Your life was a light.#RIPMarkPilgram https://t.co/liNYbstGTG
Words cannot express the tremendous grief that the HOT 102.7FM family is experiencing over the passing of our dear friend, Mark Pilgrim. We pay tribute to him & celebrate a life that was well lived, for his many accomplishments, his kindness & for the privilege of knowing him. https://t.co/HDZv4crSrt
Went thru Mark Pilgrim's IG page & studied his journey with cancer... so triggering & emotional.What a strong human being.We take life for granted. We forget we're all on borrowed time. Appreciate every day.Live full. Die empty.instagram.com/markpilgrimza?…#RIPMarkPilgrim https://t.co/IyquHOnByu
Huge loss to a nation RIP Mark Pilgrim 🙏🛐🇿🇦✝️ https://t.co/h30gRNPZob
My heart is shattered. Mark Pilgrim has just passed away. My friend, you fought so hard. 💔
Rest in perfect peace Mark Pilgrim 🤍🕊 https://t.co/BwXch4uegz
On rare occasions, a special type of person displays the courage and strength to take on the world even when hope seems lost.Mark, you had me believing you were going to win this fight.I'm so so sorry.Sincere condolences to your family.Rest in peace my friend.#MarkPilgrim
So saddened to hear of the passing of one of my long standing colleagues Mark Pilgrim after putting up a brave fight with cancer. May Marky’s beautiful soulRest in peace. Thoughts with his family and fiancé Adrienne. Lots of fond memories. Will miss you my friend👏 https://t.co/BSnhX2VVCV
May the spirit of Mark Pilgrim find rest on the other side. He fought really hard to live. He took us through his battle with cancer, his hopes for recovery and all the support around him. Aphumle 🕯️🕊️
Rest in Peace Mark Pilgrim. Awesome broadcaster. Made Big Brother Africa 1 a hit. Cancer claims one of the greats. https://t.co/nAuf61Z4aH
Upon learning on how Mark Pilgrim passed on… i feel like he went out a winner. The way he handled it is such a powerful lesson to all of us.That type of spirit is only something real HEROes have. His body might have lost the battle.But not Mark’s spirit- he’s a HERO.
RIP Mark Pilgrim 🙏🏾.. the brutality of this disease knows no bounds
Mark Pilgrim has died💔💔Rest Well, Big Mark.❤️❤️💝A man with such a big heart, humor and loved life till the last minute.Fought a big fight. The world is the poorer for it.😭

Mark Pilgrim was previously diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer

The 53-year-old radio host was well respected amongst his peers and he boasted a distinguished and successful career in both the radio and television industry. Prior to working with HOT 102.7 FM, Mark worked with 5FM, KFM KFM, and HOT 91.9 FM. His work on the latter earned him two SA Radio Awards.

Following the announcement of his cancer in 2022, he revealed to his followers:

"I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come."

Mark Pilgrim soon started documenting his journey, including the time he was suffering from Covid-19, his everyday life with friends and family, and his recovery from the surgeries.

youtube-cover

Determined to make the most of the time he had left, Mark proposed to his partner, Adrianne Watkins, who was by his side since the news was first revealed.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...