Who was Ralph Emery? Twitter in shock as the music broadcaster passes away at 88

Ralph Emery passed away on January 15 at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by his family.

The late music broadcaster’s son Michael told The Associated Press that his father died from natural causes and was surrounded by his family at Tristar Centennial Medical Center. Ralph was hospitalized for one week.

The journey of Ralph Emery

Born on March 10, 1933, he was a popular country music DJ and television host. He gained recognition as the host of the television music series Pop! Goes the Country from 1974 to 1980, and Nashville Now from 1983 to 1993.

He became popular as a late-night DJ on Nashville’s WSM and his show could be heard all around the Eastern and Central U.S. alongside overnight truck drivers and fans of country music.

Emery helped several upcoming and previously unknown country music singers gain fame and attention. He then wrote many books that showcased his memories of the Nashville singers and musicians who appeared on his radio and TV shows.

Ralph Emery developed the broadcasting style of NASCAR driver Darrell Waltrip and was a guest on his late-night radio show during his racing days in Nashville.

He became more popular through Nashville Now because of his rich voice and friendly behavior with guests.

Ralph speaks onstage at the 5th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium (Image via Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images)

He then hosted a weekday morning show called Opry Almanac on WSM television from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s. It was the highest-rated local morning television program in the U.S. between 1970s and 1980s.

Ralph was the host of a late-afternoon program, Sixteenth Avenue South on WSM-TV in late 1960s. He then hosted a radio show, The Ralph Emery Show, which aired daily on country stations in five parts from Monday to Friday.

He then made a comeback on the RFD-TV cable network in 2007 and conducted interviews on Ralph Emery Live. The show aired for eight years and changed its name to Ralph Emery’s Memories, before ending in October 2015.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

The famous personality was a familiar name among the public following his appearances on radio and television. The public expressed their grief on social media when news of his death went viral.

Russ Thompson @Calhoun98 Not only was Ralph Emery a legend in broadcasting he was a huge supporter of auto racing. From celebrity race driver and winner to interviewing drivers on his radio show to 'outhouse races' on local tv to "Nashville Now" he always promoted racing of all types. RIP and thank you. Not only was Ralph Emery a legend in broadcasting he was a huge supporter of auto racing. From celebrity race driver and winner to interviewing drivers on his radio show to 'outhouse races' on local tv to "Nashville Now" he always promoted racing of all types. RIP and thank you. https://t.co/jWwgJF2Rf6

RANDY LOGAN @PUTSOMEDRIVETT I AM VERY SADDENED TO HEAR @Travistritt THE PASSING AWAY OF RALPH EMERY. HE WAS A COUNTRY LEGEND IN HIS OWN RIGHT AS A TV HOST AND INTERVIEWER OF ALL THE GREAT ARTISTS IN COUNTRY MUSIC INCLUDING YOU...TRAVIS. HE LED THE WAY IN NASHVILLE IN GIVING HIS VIEWERS THE BEST.... I AM VERY SADDENED TO HEAR @Travistritt THE PASSING AWAY OF RALPH EMERY. HE WAS A COUNTRY LEGEND IN HIS OWN RIGHT AS A TV HOST AND INTERVIEWER OF ALL THE GREAT ARTISTS IN COUNTRY MUSIC INCLUDING YOU...TRAVIS. HE LED THE WAY IN NASHVILLE IN GIVING HIS VIEWERS THE BEST.... https://t.co/PluTBiyNFQ

William Lee Golden @wlgolden Ralph Emery - Rest In Peace Sir. Thanks for all the years of friendship and wonderful memories we cherish and treasure.. forever Ralph Emery - Rest In Peace Sir. Thanks for all the years of friendship and wonderful memories we cherish and treasure.. forever https://t.co/5q7gKAOgS0

Charlie Daniels @CharlieDaniels Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Ralph Emery, a fellow member of the @countrymusichof with dad. Mom and dad knew Ralph for many many years, and our prayers go out to his family and friends. - CD, Jr. Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Ralph Emery, a fellow member of the @countrymusichof with dad. Mom and dad knew Ralph for many many years, and our prayers go out to his family and friends. - CD, Jr. https://t.co/yLDbhzSeOP

Loretta Lynn @LorettaLynn It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery’s passing. Ralph and I go way back. He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend. It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery’s passing. Ralph and I go way back. He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend.

storme warren @stormewarren I said once in an interview that I’m not in this business for the quick haul, I’m in this for the Ralph Emery haul. A true legend and hero for Country Music. So many great stories and interviews. RIP I said once in an interview that I’m not in this business for the quick haul, I’m in this for the Ralph Emery haul. A true legend and hero for Country Music. So many great stories and interviews. RIP🙏 https://t.co/aDF1XAbUUZ

T. Graham Brown @TGrahamBrown Ralph Emery just crossed over the river Jordan. If it were not for his generosity, I wouldn't have had a career. He had me on his hugely popular show, "Nashville Now", 56 times. The importance of that exposure to millions of country music fans cannot be overstated. Ralph Emery just crossed over the river Jordan. If it were not for his generosity, I wouldn't have had a career. He had me on his hugely popular show, "Nashville Now", 56 times. The importance of that exposure to millions of country music fans cannot be overstated. https://t.co/H378VslC86

He is survived by his wife Joy Emery, three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Details of his funeral are yet to be revealed.

