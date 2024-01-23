What happened to Mary Sims? Indianapolis teenager charged with murder of 77-year-old grandmother

On January 12, 2024, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found 77-year-old Mary Sims unresponsive in a locked bathroom with plastic around her head. WTHR reported that medics declared her dead at the scene.

According to the report by WTHR, authorities learned that the evening before the discovery of the body, there had been a disturbance at Sims' residence involving 18-year-old Zakii Dawson, who was allegedly not allowed there. However, he was present when she was found dead.

Mary's family informed 13News that Zakii was a family friend whom they had initially permitted to stay at the residence.

Fox 59 reported that following the discovery of the body, authorities apprehended Zakii Dawson on a preliminary charge of murder. On January 15, 2024, the body of Mary Sims was identified by her granddaughter.

Authorities found Mary Sims in handcuffs with undisclosed trauma

WTHR reported that on January 12, 2024, at about 5:30 pm, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Landola Lane, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, on a report of a disturbance.

Fox 59 reported that upon arrival, authorities found Mary Sims unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom with plastic garbage bags around her head and handcuffs on. She had also reportedly sustained undisclosed trauma and allegedly showed signs of trauma to the head and face, along with cuts and abrasions. Authorities also found a white metal tubular object on the floor above Mary Sims' head with suspected blood on it.

According to the report by Fox 59, a witness who lived in the residence informed authorities that she could not find Mary when she went inside and could smell bleach. Shen then had a brief conversation with Zakii Dawson and allegedly exited the residence as she sensed something odd. She contacted authorities from her vehicle and then entered the residence again and located Mary in the bathroom.

The report by Fox 59 stated that before his entry was restricted at the house where Mary Sims resided, Zakii Dawson was allegedly living there as he had been evicted from the shelter he was staying at.

The suspect had several injuries on his hands and suspected blood on his clothes

Fox 59 reported that during his interview with the authorities, Zakii Dawson allegedly told them that even though he was aware that he was not allowed back in the residence, he went there as he heard an infant crying inside. He claimed that he found Mary Sims in a similar state as the authorities.

The suspect also mentioned that he put her in handcuffs as he was concerned that she may wake up and hit her head.

WTHR reported that Zakii also allegedly admitted to wrapping Mary's head in plastic, as he said he could not look at her. When authorities enquired about the smell of bleach in the residence, Zakii alleged that he attempted to clean up the blood.

According to the report by WTHR, authorities mentioned that Zakii had numerous injuries on his hands and suspected blood on his clothes.

The report by Fox 59 stated that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Landola Lane residence twice in less than three weeks on reports of disturbances involving Zakii Dawson. As mentioned before, the most recent disturbance was reported the day before Mary Sims' body was found.