"Fragile man owns no headphones": Crying baby airplane meltdown video sparks hilarious reactions online

A video of an adult man losing his cool over a crying baby in an airplane went viral on TikTok, and it has been eliciting hilarious reactions from people online. The video was shared on TikTok on April 18, 2023, by a fellow passenger on the Southwest flight.

The airline that took off from Baltimore, Maryland, was initially on its way to Florida’s Fort Lauderdale. However, it had to be rerouted to Orlando after the man created a scene inside the flight over the baby’s ceaseless crying.

In the video, the man used several expletives while addressing the situation to the flight attendants. He was heard saying that the child kept crying for 40 minutes straight and urged the attendants to calm the baby down.

The man recording the video from his cellphone also could not hold back his laughter at the unexpected amusement inside the airplane. The video was reshared on Twitter. One user, C.J. Wilson, ridiculed the irate man and called him fragile, who did not have headphones on.

Internet reacts to man angry over crying baby on a flight. (Image via Twitter/@str8edgeracer)

Internet reacts to the crying baby airplane video as netizens make fun of the swearing passenger

Users on TikTok and Twitter had varied reactions to the viral video. Some agreed that babies crying on long-hour flights can be exhausting and frustrating. Others argued that one should be considerate about the baby being exposed to high altitude pressure, which must have been disturbing for the child to have caused the fit.

Several people wrote that airplane journeys are tiring as they are even without babies crying and screaming. Some sided with the angry man and said that the other passengers on the plane must have had the same thoughts, but he was the only one to lose his temper and voice out his annoyance.

In the video, the wife of the yelling man can be seen trying to calm her husband down. Many joked about feeling sorry for the man's wife, who was sitting next to him, and seemed visibly embarrassed by her husband's actions inside an airplane full of passengers.

The internet reacts to the viral video. (Image via TikTok/@mjgrabowski)

Angry man continued arguing with the flight attendants

The man kept arguing with the flight attendants using expletives, making the entire thing more comical. At one point, he said:

“We are in a f***ing tin can with a baby in a godd**n echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being f***ing okay?”

As the man started becoming increasingly annoyed and frustrated, the flight attendants asked him to stop screaming. However, the man yelled at them and said that he was not screaming. He added:

“You want me to scream? I’ll f***ing scream.”

One of the flight attendants tried to de-escalate the situation and pointed out to the man that he was yelling. However, the man was not having it as he retorted:

“Why is the baby yelling?”

The man's wife seemed embarrassed. (Image via TikTok/@mjgrabowski)

The man continued to swear profusely. He even sarcastically asked the flight attendants if the baby paid extra to scream inside the airplane. The baby can be heard wailing loudly throughout the video.

After the airplane landed in Orlando, the man was removed from the plane by flight crews. He refused to get off the plane initially, and every passenger had to be deplaned.

Mark, a fellow passenger, spoke to wire service TMX and told them that the man tried to plead his case to airport security that he had a right to yell since there were two adults with a crying infant. The man argued that he should have been disturbed. Mark jokingly wrote that it was probably not how the man's wife imagined their Florida getaway to be.

