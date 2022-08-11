"Embarrasses himself and the country": Joe Biden ridiculed online after struggling to wear his jacket, Jill Biden comes to the rescue

US President Joe Biden was recently caught on camera as he struggled to put on his suit jacket while standing on the tarmac after getting off a helicopter. During the struggle, he also dropped his signature aviator sunglasses. After trying to put his arm into the sleeve of the coat and failing for a while, he took the help of his wife and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden was later trolled on social media as netizens relentlessly shared the video of the incident. One Twitter user commented that the president's actions can be perceived as embarrassing to the country as a whole.

Angel Rivera 🇵🇷🇺🇲 @AngelJRivera08 Joe Biden embarrasses himself and the country by struggling to put on his suit jacket. Joe Biden embarrasses himself and the country by struggling to put on his suit jacket. 😂 https://t.co/Pby5BfT8hm

Joe Biden trolled online: What is the fiasco about?

US President Joe Biden was on his first trip after testing positive for COVID-19 some time back when the awkward video was captured.

He was visiting Kentucky to meet the victims of the devastating flood. As he stepped off the helicopter, he found himself in an awkward position when he tried to put on his navy blue suit jacket. He could not get hold of the other sleeve, possibly because of the wind. President Biden sought the help of his wife, who held the sleeve and helped Biden wear his jacket. However, he could not escape the scrutiny of social media.

Soon after, the aviators perched on his nose also fell. Although he tried very hard to catch the sunglasses as they were falling, he was unsuccessful. Before walking away, he bent down and picked them up.

Netizens react to Biden's "sleeve incident"

The internet never rests. Biden's incident caught the eyes of netizens who joked about the president and his awkward struggle with his blazer. While some made fun of the situation, others expressed their frustration. A lot of people commented on how the 79-year-old president is often spotted acting clumsily.

One Twitter user even questioned his capability to run a country after seeing his clumsiness.

Debra Demayo @DebraDemayo @ChristLIGHT3D @POTUS The man can’t put his arm into his jacket yet alone run a country @ChristLIGHT3D @POTUS The man can’t put his arm into his jacket yet alone run a country

One user commented on Biden's age and called him "Grandpa," while others resorted to memes.

Benny Johnson 🍊 @bennyjohnson Grandpa Joe Biden loses a wrestling match with his jacket, needs Jill to DRESS HIM after GAFFE Filled visit to Kentucky Grandpa Joe Biden loses a wrestling match with his jacket, needs Jill to DRESS HIM after GAFFE Filled visit to Kentucky https://t.co/lyTsvimdkJ

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Nothing says "American strength" quite like an elderly President who is so weak and confused that he can't even put his own jacket on. Nothing says "American strength" quite like an elderly President who is so weak and confused that he can't even put his own jacket on. https://t.co/8NeNlPTWI6

Daily Wire @realDailyWire Joe Biden's hand trying to find his jacket sleeve: Joe Biden's hand trying to find his jacket sleeve: https://t.co/aALJsuvAFn

ThunderousApplause @ThunderousAppl4 @AsylumIdol



Why is this surprising? @notBilly In fairness, Biden can't remember who he just shook hands with or find his other sleeve to his jacket or walk up stairs or ride a bike...Why is this surprising? @AsylumIdol @notBilly In fairness, Biden can't remember who he just shook hands with or find his other sleeve to his jacket or walk up stairs or ride a bike...Why is this surprising? https://t.co/WXRZpdJlc6

TalkTV @TalkTV



@Iromg | #TalkTV Mike Graham, President of the Independent Republic of Mike Graham, parodies Joe Biden who struggled to put on his jacket, and dropped his glasses after a visit to Kentucky. Mike Graham, President of the Independent Republic of Mike Graham, parodies Joe Biden who struggled to put on his jacket, and dropped his glasses after a visit to Kentucky. @Iromg | #TalkTV https://t.co/gjUC0UAXvm

Biden offers help to victims of the flood in Kentucky

President Joe Biden and the First Lady met with first responders and their families who lost their homes on Monday, August 8, after the devastating flood in Kentucky. During the trip, he pledged more financial support for the disaster-stricken state.

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman Aaron Rupar @atrupar Biden, speaking to victims of flooding in Kentucky, is very good at speeches like this Biden, speaking to victims of flooding in Kentucky, is very good at speeches like this https://t.co/0KO9ZgMi2M I’m a Kentuckian born and raised. It is absolutely mind boggling to me that Joe Biden has been to visit families of eastern Kentucky who’ve been absolutely devastated by floods — and Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul haven’t. twitter.com/atrupar/status… I’m a Kentuckian born and raised. It is absolutely mind boggling to me that Joe Biden has been to visit families of eastern Kentucky who’ve been absolutely devastated by floods — and Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul haven’t. twitter.com/atrupar/status…

The floods impacted hundreds of people when their homes were washed away by the gushing water. More than 38 people were killed in the floods after the area received massive rainfall of 8-10.5 inches within 48 hours.

US President Biden recently caught the virus twice in a month, which is allegedly due to the Paxlovid Covid Rebound. The timely health bulletin released by the White House stated that the president was doing fine during the isolation. He followed all the required norms and regulations for his safety and for the safety of the people around him.

