"Embarrasses himself and the country": Joe Biden ridiculed online after struggling to wear his jacket, Jill Biden comes to the rescue

US President Joe Biden was recently caught on camera as he struggled to put on his suit jacket while standing on the tarmac after getting off a helicopter. During the struggle, he also dropped his signature aviator sunglasses. After trying to put his arm into the sleeve of the coat and failing for a while, he took the help of his wife and US First Lady Jill Biden.
Biden was later trolled on social media as netizens relentlessly shared the video of the incident. One Twitter user commented that the president's actions can be perceived as embarrassing to the country as a whole.
Joe Biden trolled online: What is the fiasco about?
US President Joe Biden was on his first trip after testing positive for COVID-19 some time back when the awkward video was captured.
He was visiting Kentucky to meet the victims of the devastating flood. As he stepped off the helicopter, he found himself in an awkward position when he tried to put on his navy blue suit jacket. He could not get hold of the other sleeve, possibly because of the wind. President Biden sought the help of his wife, who held the sleeve and helped Biden wear his jacket. However, he could not escape the scrutiny of social media.
Soon after, the aviators perched on his nose also fell. Although he tried very hard to catch the sunglasses as they were falling, he was unsuccessful. Before walking away, he bent down and picked them up.
Netizens react to Biden's "sleeve incident"
The internet never rests. Biden's incident caught the eyes of netizens who joked about the president and his awkward struggle with his blazer. While some made fun of the situation, others expressed their frustration. A lot of people commented on how the 79-year-old president is often spotted acting clumsily.
One Twitter user even questioned his capability to run a country after seeing his clumsiness.
One user commented on Biden's age and called him "Grandpa," while others resorted to memes.
Biden offers help to victims of the flood in Kentucky
President Joe Biden and the First Lady met with first responders and their families who lost their homes on Monday, August 8, after the devastating flood in Kentucky. During the trip, he pledged more financial support for the disaster-stricken state.
The floods impacted hundreds of people when their homes were washed away by the gushing water. More than 38 people were killed in the floods after the area received massive rainfall of 8-10.5 inches within 48 hours.
US President Biden recently caught the virus twice in a month, which is allegedly due to the Paxlovid Covid Rebound. The timely health bulletin released by the White House stated that the president was doing fine during the isolation. He followed all the required norms and regulations for his safety and for the safety of the people around him.