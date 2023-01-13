What did Lee Ryan say? Flight attendant racial abuse scandal explained 

English singer Lee Ryan, best known for being one of the vocalists of the boy band Blue, has been found guilty of racially assaulting a black female cabin crew member of British Airways.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on July 31, 2022, when the 39-year-old singer was on a flight from Glasgow to London. Ryan told a flight attendant named Leah Gordon that he wanted her "chocolate children."

The jurors present at Ealing Magistrates' Court were informed that Lee was drunk on a whole bottle of port before boarding the delayed flight and was "slurring his words and staggering around."

Sky News @SkyNews



More here:



Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube BREAKING: Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of the racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a British Airways flightMore here: trib.al/wixc3pi Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube BREAKING: Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of the racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a British Airways flightMore here: trib.al/wixc3pi 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/gCFfjVs1EY

When he was refused more alcohol and asked to return to his seat, Lee Ryan called Gordon a "chocolate cookie" before grabbing her wrists.

The All Rise singer was found guilty of assaulting a police authority, being drunk on a flight, behaving in an abusive way, and racially aggravated common assault by beating a cabin crew member.

Leah Gordon, the flight assistant at the time, narrated her experience with Lee Ryan

Bada Non @bada_non Blue singer Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault Blue singer Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault https://t.co/r5Wtlf1YAc

On Thursday, January 12, Leah Gordon appeared in court and stated that Ryan initially called her "beautiful" before putting his shades on her face. She told the court:

“He was making comments about my complexion, you’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children. It felt like he was saying I was beautiful for a black person because of the way he was describing my colour.”

Gordon said that Lee Ryan later approached her and said that he needed a kiss from her before he deboarded the flight. When she told him to "stay away," he grabbed her by her wrists but was interrupted by passengers.

"He was towering over me, like he was leaning in to give me a kiss. I was intimidated, I felt a bit embarrassed like I wasn’t doing my duty properly. To get comments about my colour whether intentional or not, it was just unacceptable and so derogatory. I just felt like it wasn’t fair and I shouldn’t have to put up with it. I don’t go to work to be assaulted or harassed.”

Football Live @football201a Andy Vermaut shares:Blue’s Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault on British Airways cabin crew member: The incident happened during a flight from Glasgow to London in July last year Andy Vermaut shares:Blue’s Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault on British Airways cabin crew member: The incident happened during a flight from Glasgow to London in July last year https://t.co/bmThPO1vYW

In an interview with the authorities read to the court, Lee Ryan stated that he "wished" he could ring Gordon up, apologize, and offer her tickets to the next tour of Blue.

Apologizing for his behavior, he said that it was just "drunk banter" and that he did not intend to upset anyone.

"I'm sorry. My band member is black, I'm not racist, I've had black girlfriends, mixed-race girlfriends. I didn't mean to cause any distress to anyone or be racist, it was just a poor choice of words I suppose."

He also claimed that his actions were merely "playful" and denied the use of the word chocolate was racist.

"I am sorry that I touched her, but that's all I did, touch her lightly, by her admission."

Lee Ryan also stated that he does not remember biting a police officer when he was arrested at the London airport. As of this article's writing, his sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Poll : 0 votes