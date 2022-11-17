WATCH: Baby elephant interrupts reporter in Kenya and leaves the internet charmed

Reporter Alvin Patterson Kaunda was interrupted during a news report by an elephant who attempted to tickle him using its trunk.

The KBC journalist was interrupted by the animal, named Kindani, as he was reporting from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, Kenya. The Wildlife Trust is a non-profit animal rehabilitation center for elephants and rhinos.

Alvin himself shared the video on his Instagram handle (@alvin.kaunda) and captioned it:

"3 of 5 of the big 5. Great experiences so far behind the scenes. .. Wait for it!! 😂 @sheldricktrust."

The video shows Alvin first seriously reporting the matter at hand, with three tuskers playing behind him. Eventually, one of them, using her trunk, begins to tickle Kaunda by playing with his ear and nose until he breaks into laughter.

Elephant who interrupted a journalist wins netizens' hearts

The video, which shows Kindani interrupting a KBC News reporter, has garnered over 73,000 views since its release. The hilarious clip starts with journalist Kaunda explaining what the Sheldrick Wildlife trust does.

He talks about how the Trust serves as an orphanage to the tuskers who are taught lessons and experience their lives in the wild and added:

"It is said charity begins at home, and for these young orphaned elephants, this charitable foundation is what they call home. It is the place where they discover and are taught life's lessons, experience love, and grapple with loss."

However, before Alvin could continue, he was interrupted by baby Kindani as she started running her trunk all over him. While Alvin tried to continue talking about the human-made effects that caused disruptions in the animal ecosystem, he stood no chance against the 4-year-old animal.

When they saw the video, netizens couldn't help but be charmed by it and used it as fodder to have a good laugh. While some thought it was the "cutest thing" they saw all day, others were glad that the reporter had shared the video.

More on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, in Nairobi, Kenya, rescues and raises orphaned elephants and rhinos so they can return and readjust to the wild when they grow up. It was opened by Dame Daphne Sheldrick in honor of her late husband, David Sheldrick, in 1977.

Since 2001, it is run by Dame Daphne's daughter, Angela Sheldrick. They believe that wild-born young ones remind us that by saving one orphan, we are giving life to an entire generation of the species.

The orphan project offers hope and rehabilitation for the future of Kenya's elephant and rhino population, which are currently facing endangerment. It also aids in curbing the struggles they face from being poached for their tusks and horns.

There are several ways to get involved in saving wildlife, including donating, joining events organized by the Trust, and holding fundraisers for the cause. More information is available on their website www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org.

