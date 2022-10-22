Who are Josh and Sarah Bowmar? Influencers plead guilty in Nebraska poaching case

Influencers Josh and Sarah Bowmar pleaded guilty and have been given a date in 2023 for their sentencing, in what is considered to be Nebraska's biggest-ever poaching case.

Among a "laundry list of charges," the couple is charged with hunting turkey without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across statelines and illegal baiting of wildlife.

While the couple have been tangled in the case since 2020, the accusations of the same have been around since 2015. After years of pleading not guilty, they withdrew that appeal to one count. Other charges, including baiting and poaching deer, will be dropped.

The sentencing will take place at 10 am on January 12, 2023.

Josh and Sarah Bowmar are entrepreneurs, and fitness and hunting influencers

The couple gained attention when the poching case was taken to trial. Together, Josh and Sarah have more than 1.5 followers and over 250,000 subscribers on YouTube. Their massive online influence has enabled them to start multiple businesses.

Josh is a 32-year-old fitness influencer, nutritionist, and hunting expert. According to his website, he also holds a slew of other titles such as entrepreneur, author, and podcaster. He is a former All-American athlete in track and field events and holds multiple bodybuilding awards.

Josh and wife caught in a poaching scandal (image via his personal website)

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Sarah is also a fitness and hunting influencer, as well as a certified nutritionist. Like her husband, she also holds several titles including prenatal and postpartum training with an AFPA certification. Sarah also runs Brack and Pine, a limited edition jewelry line.

The couple met while competing in the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, and were married the following year. They share two children named Oakley and Dean.

Josh and Sarah became certified nutritionists and ISSA fitness trainers together, following which they began their influencer journey. Their expertise and experience brought forth Bowmar Fitness and Bowmar Nutrition. They are also the owners of Apex Protein Snacks.

The couple also run their YouTube channel, Bowmar Bowhunting, that documents their travels and hunting expeditions. They claim to promote ethical hunting methods through their support of the Dallas Safari Club's anti-poaching efforts. They also sell archery gear under the same name.

In addition, the couple have written a self-help book Zero To A Million: Without Showing Your B*tthole. It highlights their experiences as influencers and advice on how to grow one's YouTube channel.

In 2019, they also launched a podcast called The Bowmar Show that has gained over half-a-million listeners since.

However, over the past few years, the couple have faced severe backlash for their hunting practices. An incident that's fresh in people's minds is when Josh was seen hunting a bear with a spear. This led to him gaining immense traction on social media and also losing his endorsement deal with Under Armour Hunt.

