What happened to Mitten Squad? Tributes pour in as Joseph Robert Wilson's Molnar funeral home obituary surfaces

News suggesting the death of popular Skyrim and Fallout YouTube content creator Joseph Wilson, better known as Mitten Squad, has been making the rounds on social media after an obituary from Molnar Funeral Home was shared heavily by the community. Known to be battling alcohol-induced pancreatitis, tributes and heartfelt condolences have started pouring in after the news of Wilson's passing went viral among fans.

With over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, Mitten Squad was known for his innovative videos that were predominantly about Bethesda games. His content touched many in the community, with memorial Discord channels popping up after the obituary was shared on his official Discord server.

Popular Fallout and Skyrim YouTuber Mitten Squad passed away at 27 a few months after revealing a pancreatitis diagnosis

Frequently identifying himself as Paul to viewers, Joseph Wilson started posting general video game content back in 2014 with top ten lists of various kinds. Over the years, he changed his style of content until he found his niche in Bethesda game challenges.

From speed runs to no-damage playthroughs, Mitten Squad has done some absurdly hard and innovative Skyrim and Fallout videos that netted him a lot of followers from the Bethesda gaming community. His impassive and deadpan style of delivering content also found a lot of takers, helping him reach almost a million and a half subs at the time of his passing.

His YouTube channel has a combined view count of about 399 million, and the most popular video titled "Can You Beat Fallout 4 With Only Legendary Weapons?" from 2019 has over nine million views at the time of writing.

The news of his untimely demise at the age of 27 comes a year after he first posted a picture from a hospital bed, that had caused some serious concern among his fans about his health. Especially considering the YouTuber had revealed he could have died at the time.

As mentioned before, Mitten Squad openly talked about his alcohol addiction before. Earlier this year in May, he took to X to announce that he had been diagnosed with pancreatitis due to excessive drinking. He also revealed that the pain due to the ailment was "indescribable."

Furthermore, Joseph posted another health update last month to allay the fears of fans who grown concerned about a lack of communication from his end. In a twist of fate, Mitten Squad attached one of his Reddit replies to the post on X where he talked about working on curbing his alcohol addiction.

The YouTuber also mentioned that fans should not expect a video till 2024, and captioned the post with a TLDR that reads:

"I'm not dead yet and will eventually upload again when I'm ready."

Fans and fellow YouTubers such as SpiffingBrit were devasted by the news of his passing, with the British content creator paying his condolences with a post lauding Mitten Squad's dedication and hard work that had made him such a big name in the Bethesda community.

Mitten Squad was one of the first video game creators to make the challenge genre of content popular, starting a whole new subsection of live streamers and YouTubers who try to push the boundaries of playing video games by using innovative means to make them increasingly more difficult than they should be.