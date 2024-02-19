What happened to Moira Stuart? Veteran BBC newsreader collapses at Angela Rippon’s birthday party, ambulance called

Veteran BBC newsreader Moira Stuart faced a health scare at TV journalist Angela Rippon's birthday party held at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London. Stuart, 74, collapsed near the bar area and was immediately attended to by Louise Minchin and Michael Buerk. An ambulance was called 'just in case' of an emergency.

According to an onlooker who talked to The Sun:

"Moira took a funny turn when Angela’s party was in full swing. She had been in great spirits on the night and spent time with Angela and Lulu, who was also a guest, at the Hilton."

The onlooker further said:

“It all happened very quickly and out of nowhere, Moira, who was standing at the bar, had fallen to the floor. She was looked after by Louise and Michael and an ambulance was called just in case."

The situation led to the temporary clearing of the room to provide her with space. Fortunately, Stuart soon indicated that she felt fine and left the party in better health with Rippon.

The 79-year-old TV presenter threw a belated birthday party last week to celebrate the end of the Strictly Come Dancing UK tour. She even shared photos of the tour on her Instagram.

Among the other people who attended Rippon's birthday party were Louise Minchin, Michael Buerk, and Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Bobby Brazier.

Who is Moira Stuart?

A reputable figure in British journalism, Stuart became the first black woman newsreader for BBC. She has a Caribbean heritage with her mother from Dominica and her father from Trinidad and Tobago. She started working with BBC in 1981 and retired in 2007.

During her 26-year stint at BBC Television, Moira Stuart hosted programs of different types. Since then, she has worked with BBC radio, Classic FM, and appeared as a guest presenter on Countdown. Stuart has been open about her issues with drinking; in 2017 on the Radio 2 breakfast show with Chris Evans, she confessed to facing migraines because of it.

Moira Stuart was appointed Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2001 and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2022 for her services.