What happened to Monica De Leon? California woman reported missing in Mexico

29-year-old Monica De Leon of California has been reported missing after she vanished on November 29 in Mexico. She was last seen in Tepatitlán de Morelos, walking her dog at around 5 pm local time while going to a gym.

She has allegedly been kidnapped by someone in a van. A Facebook group named “Help Us Find Monica De Leon” has been organized to assist in her search.

Monica De Leon has allegedly been kidnapped from Tepatitlán de Morelos

According to the Facebook group, Monica De Leon was last seen in Tepatitlán de Morelos walking her dog and going to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE. She was wearing a black T-shirt and black colored pants. De Leon also has short hair with black and blonde highlights.

She has been described as about 5’5” tall. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department website, which is meant for US citizens who go missing outside the country. It has been mentioned that she was kidnapped by someone in a van.

However, it is still not confirmed whether someone saw her getting kidnapped, or if the incident was seen on some surveillance camera footage. Authorities also don’t know yet if Monica was just visiting Mexico or if she was living there as well.

The family wants local authorities and US agencies to work together to find Monica

After De Leon vanished, several flyers were published online to help look for Monica.

Rep. Jackie Speier of San Mateo said:

“I am actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies. It is imperative that we do everything possible to find Monica.”

Her family is trying hard and is hoping that US agencies will work with local Mexican authorities to look for Monica.

Anybody with any information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon.” This group has also urged people to contact US Sen. Alex Padilla and US Rep. Jackie Spier on the family’s behalf.

According to a spokesperson for the State Department:

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas.”

SFGATE has requested the family of the missing girl as well as the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to comment on the case, but neither has responded to the request yet.

Monica's family also showed their gratitude to the whole community through a post on the Facebook group, thanking everyone who is helping in the process of looking for Monica.

Post uploaded on the Facebook Group, (Image via Help Us Find Monica De Leon/Facebook)

The post also said:

“I ask that you continue to do what you have been doing until we get Monica back home...”

Tepatitlán de Morelos is quite an old settlement built in the 16th century, primarily Spanish. According to statistics provided by Data Mexico, the total population is about 150,000 people.

