What happened to Blanca Arellano? Mexican woman who flew 3000 miles to meet online partner allegedly found dismembered in Peru beach

On November 9, Peruvian authorities discovered the severed head of Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old Mexican woman who traveled 3000 miles to Huacho, Peru, to meet 31-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, a medical student who currently has been implicated in her murder.

According to the Daily Beast, in late July, Blanca Arellano announced to her family that she would leave for Peru to pursue her online relationship with Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte.

The New York Post reported that on November 7, Blanca Arellano told her niece Karla Arellano that she felt her online relationship with Juan Villafuerte was going well. However, Karla Arellano claimed soon after that her aunt had stopped responding.

The Daily Beast reported that after the fisherman's discovery of the victim's head, they eventually recovered limbs and a torso that was missing organs, leading officers to believe that she may have become the victim of an organ-trafficking ring. On November 17, Villafuerte was arrested for his alleged links to the criminal operation.

Details of the Blanca Arellano case

In an official statement released on November 12, Karla Arellano tweeted about her aunt's disappearance.

The victim's niece said:

"I never thought I would be in this situation, but today I’m asking for your support to spread this post and find one of the most loved and important people of my life."

She continued:

“My aunt Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez disappeared on Monday November 07 in Peru. We fear for her life."

Karla Arellano said that she attempted to reach out to Villafuerte, only for the suspect to claim that Blanca Arellano had broken up with him and returned to Mexico.

She said:

“I decided to communicate with Juan (Villafuerte) since he was the only contact she had in that country and that is where our fear was triggered."

She ended the post:

“We believe in Peruvian laws and we fully trust the authorities to make it happen as they have done an impeccable job so far It’s time to raise your voice and ask for #JusticiaParaBlanca.”

The suspect told the family in an online conversation:

“(Blanca Arellano decided to leave because I couldn’t offer the life she wanted, got bored of me and left to find a plane ticket back to Mexico.”

He later added:

“I hope she is doing well, but my role here is over. I don’t know anything else from here and I’m saying this with sadness. I'm sure her phone is not working or she’s out of battery. Take care and I hope she gets safe back home.

After Peruvian authorities arrested Villafuerte, Peru General Attorney Zoraido Avalos released an official statement.

He said:

“Juan Pablo Villafuerte was arrested on charges of human organs trafficking."

Avalos also stated that Villafuerte did not act alone.

