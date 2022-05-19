What happened to Nina Jankowicz's disinformation board? Researcher trends online with resurfaced video after Biden pauses plans for the initiative

The newly-formed Disinformation Governance Board has been put on hold by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and its former executive director, Nina Jankowicz, has resigned.

They questioned her competence, especially after it was revealed that she rejected the findings of Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020 as a 'Trump campaign product.'

She spread false information regarding then-candidate Donald Trump's ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016, which has now been disproved.

Nina Jankowicz said:

"With the board's work paused and its future uncertain ... I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere."

However, DHS had agreed to put the board's work on hold on Monday, and Jankowicz had already written his resignation letter by Tuesday morning.

In a call with DHS authorities Tuesday evening, she was given the choice to stay on.

Netizens react to Nina Jankowicz's resignation and again troll her viral video

Mark Dice @MarkDice 🤣 Nina Jankowicz has resigned from the Ministry of Truth and its operations have been suspended and may be completely shut down due to the widespread mockery of her insane singing and being exposed as a disinformation agent herself! Nina Jankowicz has resigned from the Ministry of Truth and its operations have been suspended and may be completely shut down due to the widespread mockery of her insane singing and being exposed as a disinformation agent herself! 😁🤣

The board was being "grossly and willfully mischaracterized," according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"It was never about censorship or policing speech in any manner. It is designed to ensure we fulfill our mission to protect the homeland while protecting core Constitutional rights."

According to DHS, the board's goal is to advise the government on how to combat lies spread by foreign countries such as Russia & China and human traffickers. They use false assurances to entice migrants to cross the border into the United States.

Citizens reacted to Nina Jankowicz's resignation on social media.

Taylor Lorenz @TaylorLorenz



Nina Jankowicz is considering leaving. Read my full story: SCOOP: Just 3 weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being "paused" and intra-departmental DHS working groups focused on disinformation have been suspended.Nina Jankowicz is considering leaving. Read my full story: washingtonpost.com/technology/202… SCOOP: Just 3 weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being "paused" and intra-departmental DHS working groups focused on disinformation have been suspended. Nina Jankowicz is considering leaving. Read my full story: washingtonpost.com/technology/202…

Rep Andy Biggs @RepAndyBiggsAZ Looks like Biden's "Ministry of Truth" is already shutting down after barely operating for a month.



This board was a total joke since Day One.



Nina Jankowicz was a bigger joke.



I'm proud to see Americans stand up and oppose this radical board and its dangerous views. Looks like Biden's "Ministry of Truth" is already shutting down after barely operating for a month. This board was a total joke since Day One. Nina Jankowicz was a bigger joke. I'm proud to see Americans stand up and oppose this radical board and its dangerous views.

Lady Pie @LadyPieLives Nina Jankowicz resigned from the Disinformation Governance Board and DHS. The Board has been paused . Nina Jankowicz resigned from the Disinformation Governance Board and DHS. The Board has been paused . https://t.co/Jxm1TDWO2t

Jankowicz's idea for defending the First Amendment included allowing "verified" Twitter users to "edit" other users' tweets if the blue-checked chosen believe they are misleading.

The misinformation expert was also chastised for a bizarre TikTok performance in February 2021 in which she changed the lyrics to "Mary Poppins" song "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" to be about fake news.

Jankowicz complained in her farewell statement that "mischaracterizations of the Board have become a distraction from the Department's vital work, and indeed, along with recent global and national events, embodies why it is necessary."

She said:

“I maintain my commitment to building awareness of disinformation threats and trust the Department will do the same,”

Nina Jankowicz has spent her entire career as a left-wing partisan, from her days at the National Democratic Institute to her Fulbright-Clinton fellowship to her job at the Wilson Center, where she regularly did pieces on NPR, CNN, PBS, and others while also placing op-eds in the New York Times and Washington Post.

