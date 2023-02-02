What happened at Northrop Grumman? Police investigate death of two employees at Utah facility

Two employees of Northrop Grumman were found dead while they were at work. The incident took place on Monday, January 30, at the company's Bacchus facility in Salt Lake County, Utah. While the reason behind their deaths is yet to be revealed, details about the cause of death are expected to be out soon.

The two employees were reportedly found unconscious when the incident was brought to local police's notice.

The Police Department and the West Valley City Fire said that they responded immediately, and that life-saving measures were deployed on the two employees. However, nothing worked and when the two employees were taken to the hospital, they were declared dead.

Police further stated that the investigation is currently ongoing with the help of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

What did officials say about the death of two employees of Northrop Grumman?

In a statement, company officials said they will coordinate with OSHA on the matter, and added:

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the employees who lost their lives as well as to the staff of Northrup Grumman.”

The statement also noted that the family members of the employees were notified of their deaths. It added that the officials will work with their employee assistance program for support and family services.

Northrop Grumman concluded the statement by saying that their employees were the "most valued part" of their business and that the tragedy has affected their entire workforce.

Several news publications have reached out to the company but are yet to receive any media statements from them.

All about Northrop Grumman and its facilities

Northrop Grumman is a technology-based company that deals in aerospace and defense technology, alongside cyberspace and space technology.

According to the company's official page, they have more than 90,0000 employees. The company has a global presence with offices in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

It has more than 550 facilities in all 50 US states and in more than 25 countries around the world. The corporate headquarters of Northrop Grumman is at Falls Church, Virginia, USA.

Moreover, this company is known to be one of the world's largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers.

