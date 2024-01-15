What happened to Paul Hunter? Iconic snooker star remembered at every Masters tournament with namesake trophy

The legacy of the iconic snooker legend Paul Hunter continues to have a profound impact on the snooker world, particularly evident in the annual Masters tournament that features the prestigious Paul Hunter Trophy.

Hunter, a cherished figure in the sport, is fondly commemorated each year as the snooker community gathers to compete for this esteemed honor. Paul Hunter passed away at the age of 27 on October 9, 2006, succumbing to cancer.

He won the Masters title three times, emerging victorious in 2001, 2002, and 2004. However, one of Hunter's best and most memorable matches was against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the 2004 Masters.

Reflecting on the career of Paul Hunter and his untimely demise

Hunter was born on October 14, 1978, in Leeds. He marked his professional career at 16, and he mainly gained fame with his debut season by reaching the semi-finals of the 1996 Welsh Open.

In subsequent years, he won the Welsh Open in 1998 and 2002 and the British Open in 2002. He also got fame due to his long blonde hair, which earned him comparisons to David Beckham and the nickname "Beckham of the Baize."

In April 2005, Paul Hunter was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors. Despite undergoing extensive chemotherapy, the snooker champion could not survive and died on October 9, 2006, when receiving care at the Kirkwood Hospice in Huddersfield.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who engaged in one of the most memorable matches with Paul Hunter, spoke about Hunter with great humility. He paid a tribute to Hunter on the 20th anniversary of his third Masters triumph, saying,

"Paul was an unbelievable talent. He definitely had that star power and transcended the game. He was the Beckham of the snooker, wasn't he? He was a good-looking boy. He always had a smile on his face and was a good lad."

Ronnie further added,

"He was brilliant for the game; he was a lovely lad and had a lovely family. I had some good times and some good memories with Paul. He will never be forgotten, all the players loved him. He will always be in the hearts of the snooker players and everybody who knew him."

However, in 2017, 11 years after his demise, the sportsman was posthumously awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Also, the Master's trophy was renamed in his honor.

Paul Hunter was a very passionate snooker player. He left school at the age of 14 to concentrate on his snooker career. He had his own ways of playing and gained popularity because of his youthful good looks and gaming ways. In one of the interview incidents, he said,

"I like to think I am part of the new breed of snooker. I don't practise in the way Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry did. I have fun. It's the way I am. I am not going to change it for snooker. I am not going to let snooker run my life totally. I love snooker, I will always play. It's what I am good at but you've still got to have fun."

In 2004, Paul Hunter married Lindsey Hunter, a beauty therapist in Jamaica. The couple had their baby, Evie Rose, in December 2005.