"You just watch him play, it's something else" - Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan expresses 'love' for Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been hailed as 'the guv'nor' by snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The Argentinian icon is arguably one of the greatest players of all time, having won five Ballon d'Or awards. He has also won every major trophy in club and international football, most recently winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

Footballers and fans across the globe look up to Messi, but it's safe to say that the left-footed maestro's influence goes beyond the beautiful game. The PSG superstar's pedigree is such that he's also idolized by athletes across sports.

O'Sullivan, the world champion and world number one in snooker, is among those who admire the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Speaking to Eurosport in a recent interview, the British snooker great named Messi as the player he looks up to the most in football.

He said that he loves Messi and that he adores seeing the 35-year-old in action. The snooker legend also expressed his admiration for tennis star Novak Djokovic and former sprinter Usain Bolt.

"In football, I would have to say Messi, I think he’s just 'The Guv'nor'," O'Sullivan said. "You just watch him play, it’s something else - I think we all love Messi. So, I'm a big Lionel fan, a big (Novak) Djokovic fan, Usain Bolt as well – he’s one of the kings, for me. I love all sport, really."

Like O'Sullivan, tennis great Roger Federer recently penned an emotional tribute to Messi after the forward was named in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his career

Lionel Messi has inspired and mesmerized people from all walks of life over the last two decades. However, at 35, the Argentina captain is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

The PSG superstar showed that he's still one of the best players in the world with his performances for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he will inevitably have to call it quits on his career soon.

There are doubts about Lionel Messi's future at PSG, as his contract ends in June. He has been linked with a move back to Barcelona, while a transfer to Saudi Arabia or the United States are also options.

The day Messi decides to hang up his boots will be a sad day for not only football but also sports as a whole.

