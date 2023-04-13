Roger Federer posted a heartfelt tribute as Lionel Messi was recently named on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

Messi had a stellar 2022 as he led Argentina to glory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine won the Golden Ball award for scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the competition.

Federer wrote (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension."

He further added:

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country. Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game."

Federer concluded:

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment."

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains in doubt

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Gemain (PSG)and is yet to pen an extension to his deal.

Messi joined the club in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Since his move, the Argentine has scored 30 goals and has provided 33 assists in 68 matches for the Parisians.

While the 35-year-old has now been linked with a return to Barcelona, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have reportedly offered him a mega deal that would see him earn €400 million per year.

