What happened at Pleasant Hill? Bank robbery suspect identified as 78-year-old woman

78-year-old woman Bonnie Gooch was arrested in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 05, 2023, for robbing a bank.

The incident took place a little after mid-day at Goppert Financial Bank. Following a phone call about the attempted robbery, police officers promptly rushed to the scene. While on their way, they received an update on the suspect's description and vehicle, which was soon spotted.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and intercepted the driver, Gooch, who was taken into custody. Additionally, cops found evidence linking the 78-year-old Pleasant Hill resident to the theft upon investigating the car.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright, in his statement to Fox 4 News, expressed his disbelief over the arrest, stating:

"Obviously it was a tense situation. But when the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle, it’s a little shocking."

Bonnie was taken into custody without incident.

This is not the first time the Pleasant Hill resident has committed a bank heist

In 2002, Bonnie Gooch was arrested and convicted for another bank heist at Lee's Summit in Missouri. However, the then 75-year-old had her sentence suspended and she was released on probation that ended in November 2021.

According to Fox 4 News, Gooch's son remarked at the time that his mom was "off her rockers." He added that she left the house angry and told him that, "she was going to rob a bank."

Based on the details provided by the police in both thefts, Bonnie handed a note to the bank tellers to start the robbery.

In court documents for her 2020 case, it was revealed that Gooch was also convicted for a different bank robbery in California. The theft in question took place in California in 1977, forty-six years before Wednesday's crime. Bonnie would have been 32 at the time of the incident.

89-year-old Maggie Kornis, who was close to the Pleasant Hill bank at the time of the incident, told Fox News,

"I wouldn’t have the energy to do it myself. You can’t run very fast at 78, I’ll tell you."

Kornis later added that she assumed Gooch committed the crime because she was "desperate" and "did not have enough money."

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old man robbed a bank in an attempt to get arrested

On Monday, March 6, 2023, a 65-year-old man politely robbed a bank in Salt Lake City, Utah, of $1. The man gave a note to the teller that read:

"Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you."

Police officers soon arrived at the scene where the man was waiting for them. He allegedly refused to leave and even told the cops he would rob another bank if he was released.

Bonnie Gooch was charged in Cass County and her bail bond was set at $25,000. Meanwhile, the Pleasant Hill Chief stated that evaluations are underway to ensure that Gooch doesn't need any financial or medical help.

