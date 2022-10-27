WATCH: Video shows 65-year-old woman smashing Pasadena home with pickaxe

A woman was detained on Tuesday, October 25, in Pasadena, California, for a shocking act of vandalizing her neighbor's windows with a pickaxe wherein an elderly woman was looking after her six-week-old granddaughter.

Vandalism charges were reportedly brought against Beverly Baker after her arrest. The 65-year-old, who was allegedly in a mental health crisis at the time, was charged on Wednesday, October 26, according to police authorities.

Pasadena homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian is grateful that his daughter is safe and sound after the unfortunate attack

The disturbing occurrence happened around 5 pm in the afternoon and was caught on house security cameras in Pasadena. The incident happened in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive.

Homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told Eyewitness News that his mother-in-law was watching over his 6-weeks-old daughter, who was napping in a bassinet near the front window at the time when Baker smashed it with a pickaxe.

Shortly after, just before the window glass shattered everywhere, the grandmother was able to grab the infant from underneath the smashed window.

The homeowner said:

“I get the notification from our doorbell and it's like a two-second clip of someone just smashing our door. I feel like we lost our safe place."

According to Tchoukadarian, his mother-in-law's first reaction was to grab the infant. He revealed that he saw enormous glass shards visible in the bassinet where her daughter would have been two seconds later. However, her grandmother reacted in time, which was a miracle since otherwise, the baby might not be alive.

If my mother-in-law didn’t act as fast as she did, my daughter wouldn’t be here".

Based on sources, other than the fact that she lives across the street, Tchoukadarian claims he has no idea who the accused woman is. The terrible experience has shocked Tchoukadarian's family to the point where his wife and child are reportedly not ready to return yet.

"I am assuming if there is a mental illness she is going to do something like that to everyone and not just target us. My wife and kid can't even come home. They're terrified. They don't want to come home."

He added:

“She needs to be in the right place, getting the right help. That’s no excuse to go attack someone’s family, attack someone’s newborn and ruin their dream home, and ruin their life and sanity."

Police said Baker was gone by the time they arrived at Tchoukadarian's Pasadena residence. Officers were assisted by other neighbors to find her. She was arrested during a 30-minute standoff. Additionally, Baker smashed eight windows altogether, according to the Pasadena homeowner.

It was reported by authorities that Tchoukadarian obtained a restraining order against his neighbor, who damaged property worth around $20,000.

