Wendy Nyabuto GoFundMe raises more than $60000 as family mourns the death of health worker 

A Kenyan-Canadian woman, Wendy Nyabuto, 24, passed away while recording an afternoon swim for a Facebook Livestream on Thursday, August 18.

Based on reports, a health worker from Kenya, Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, drowned in a hotel pool in the Ontario suburb of Chatsworth.

Wendy Nyabuto's family raised more than $60000 for her funeral expenses

Reportedly, on social media, Nyabuto posted a video of herself interacting with spectators in the shallow pool area before venturing into the deeper end of the pool. She struggled after stepping outside the camera's view before the video cut off. The footage has since been taken down from Facebook.

In the video, several hours later, two hotel guests were also seen entering the pool area. It is possible that the guests alerted authorities of the death.

The Ontario Provincial Police said:

"An individual was removed from the water and pronounced deceased after life-saving measures were unsuccessful."

In a leaked Whatsapp chat with a relative, Hellen says;



"Mimi nitakuwa huku, ata kama ni this year, nitakufa huku, sijui mtanichukua " The power of a tongue....Premonition? Hellen Wendy Nyabuto had a prognostication of her death before the swimming pool accident.In a leaked Whatsapp chat with a relative, Hellen says;"Mimi nitakuwa huku, ata kama ni this year, nitakufa huku, sijui mtanichukua😂"

Based on multiple reports, the family of Wendy Nyabuto is currently looking for assistance in getting her body back to Kenya from Toronto.

The cost of repatriating Wendy's body would strain her family's limited funds. According to her younger brother Enock, they have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise 50,000 Canadian dollars to assist with her funeral expenses.

Her brother initially said:

“On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned. Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”

Reportedly, Wendy Nyabuto's family has raised over $60000 for her funeral expenses.

The loss of Wendy has left her father, a smallholder farmer from southwest Kenya, feeling like he is "back to square one." Her father further said:

"She was assisting me financially to educate her siblings, particularly in terms of school fees and other expenses. I'm stuck now and back to square one. I'm wondering how her younger siblings will continue schooling."

He added:

"According to our tradition, one is supposed to be buried where he or she was born. I'll not feel comfortable, psychologically, if my daughter is buried away from Kenya."

Wendy's father, Nyabuto John Kiyondi, claimed she was well before the tragedy. He said:

"She communicated with me two days before she perished. She sounded very fine and I was very happy."

His brother, Enock Nyabuto, also revealed that Wendy had,

"A warm smile and a charming heart. Everyone who met Wendy had their spirits lifted. She was passionate about her work and she touched many hearts."

According to her family, Nyabuto has lived in Toronto for the last three years while also attending Collingwood to study nursing and working part-time as a health professional.

