"Family members are not props": Nurse slammed for exploiting patients death in viral TikTok trend

A nurse is facing immense backlash on social media after posting a TikTok video of herself mourning the loss of a patient. The video was posted on the platform by TikTok user @olivia_tylerr33. It has amassed over 14 million views on Twitter alone since it was shared on the platform. Many criticized her on Twitter for faking how she felt after a patient died.

One Twitter user wrote,

“If I have a family member in the hospital that dies, and a nurse uses that death to make a cringy TikTok video… I WILL NOT REST until that nurse loses their job. Family members ARE NOT PROPS!”

The TikTok video was posted on June 17 with the caption “It never gets easier.” As the nurse paced back and forth in the hospital’s hallway, the video read:

“Lost a patient today.”

The TikToker went on to lean against a wall with her head bowed down trying to calm herself. In the video, she wrote:

“Shake [it] off, you have five more hours.”

An emotional song, Unstoppable by Sia, played in the background, with the lyrics:

“I put my armor on, show you how strong I am. I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am. I’m unstoppable.”

The nurse has since deleted her TikTok account after amassing hate on various social media platforms. Many slammed her online for exploiting a patient’s death for views.

Netizens react to nurse’s TikTok video

Many criticized the TikToker for posting the video just for clout. Internet users said that nurses do not react to a patient’s passing the way she did. Some stated that the idea to film a TikTok video after a patient’s passing was “narcissistic.”

A few tweets read:

The now-infamous TikToker has not addressed the hate and criticism she is receiving across multiple social media platforms.

Hospital nurse becomes star on TikTok after recording heart-warming interactions with patients

59-year-old Penny Smith has become a social media sensation after she began sharing stories after working at a Washington state hospice center for two years. Her followers enjoy listening to her message of there being life after death. In an interview with Need to Know, the TikToker said:

“I didn’t believe in the afterlife before I became a hospice nurse, but I do now. The most profound thing is when a dying person tells you they are being visited by someone who has died. This can happen when a person is completely lucid and clearly able to state who they are seeing. Seeing people visioning ‘spirits’ or whatever entity it is they see has affirmed a belief in me that there is something more — that helped me cope with my dad’s death myself.”

In one of her many videos, Smith said that one of her elderly patients saw his wife “in the ceiling in the corner of the room.”

She added that the elderly man told her that his wife was “coming to get him 'not today, but tomorrow.'” In the video, she added that the man passed away the following day.

Recalling another heart-warming experience, Smith said that she was happy when she finally managed to reduce the pain of a 42-year-old lung cancer patient. She said:

“My favorite was finally managing my 42-year-old lung cancer patient’s pain to the point where her young daughters and I could give her a bed bath and dress her in her favorite T-shirt and leopard print panties. It was such a special and meaningful experience for her girls and I.”

Several medical practitioners have been posting their experiences on the video sharing platform recently. Some videos tend to be helpful and moving while others tend to be inappropriate.

