Grace Africa meet and greet video: TikTok star with 1.3 million followers goes viral after no one shows up at social event

Nigerian TikTok influencer Grace Africa boldly shared on social media recently that no one came to her meet and greet event. The social media personality has amassed an impressive following online. However, nobody showed up for a lucky chance to meet their idol. Several supporters of hers took to social media to express their support.

Grace Africa has amassed over 1.3 million followers on the video sharing platform, making her a verified TikTok star. She recently took part in VidCon’s meet and greet, an event that would have given her fans an opportunity to meet their favorite. Although Grace has acquired an impressive following online, it seems like no one came for the social event.

The TikToker shared a video of herself waiting at the venue. Netizens could see her section of the venue empty while a section right next to her was flooded with fans. In a video uploaded to her official TikTok account under the username @grace_africa, she wrote:

“When you set up a meet and greet and no one comes.”

In the video, the TikToker was also seen with some wrist bands that looked like they were made for her fans. The clip was reposted on other social media platforms as well. One netizen wrote:

Grace Africa was not disheartened by the event turnout

Many would have expected the influencer to be filled with tears following the event turnout. However, that was not the case. In another video posted online, Grace Africa was seen calling her mother and explaining how nobody showed up to the meet and greet. Her mother expressed immense shock and wondered whether they were aware that Grace was part of the VidCon event.

Grace Africa was seen ending the phone conversation with her mother by saying that she wanted to cry. However, that was not the case. She was later heard stating in a clip:

“Guys I didn’t go cry! Lol I went to read my book in the hotel.”

With all that transpired, netizens wanted to cheer up the Tiktoker. A few comments online read:

“I feel this would happen to me as well this makes me sad please tell me a couple ppl came” -mitsy/TikTok

Daniel Thrasher, an American YouTuber, encouraged the influencer to keep working towards her goal. He said:

“BEEN THERE. But this year, I freaking opened VidCon to a big ol’ crowd. It all changes quickly, keep it up.”

TikTok user Pia said:

“Girl, I’m so sorry if it was in Atlanta or New York or any city w a higher black population the line would’ve been out the building!!!”

Another social media user, Shalom Blac, said:

“Grace, don’t feel bad. I experienced this few years at vidcon and its scarred me for a while from doing any meet & greets. Vidcon is not for us.”

Grace Africa is a 26-year-old social media influencer and nurse born in Houston, Texas. She rose to fame after posting comedy content about Africa on social media.

