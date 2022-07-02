Who is Kylie Strickland? TikTok star arrested after flashing kids in viral livestream video

Georgia TikTok influencer Kylie Strickland is being investigated by law enforcement after she allegedly flashed two children during a livestream.

The 30-year-old was arrested by Pike County police officers after her video went viral on TikTok on June 28, 2022.

The public figure became a topic of discussion after a clip of her allegedly lifting her top and exposing herself to two young boys in a swimming pool circulated online. In the video, Kylie Strickland can be heard asking the young children, “You want to see titties t*****s? Bottles up!” The video was taken on a livestream from her own account.

The exact age of the young boys is still unknown.

Everything to know about Kylie Strickland

Kylie Strickland is a 30-year-old TikTok influencer who started her TikTok account in May 2020. She has over 260,000 followers and over seven million likes on her kyliestrickland3 TikTok account. Her account is currently set to private.

The content creator often uploads humorous content and lip sync videos on the social media platform. One of her most popular videos on TikTok includes her Great Dane.

Strickland was raised in Georgia, United States. She has four children who often appear on her official Instagram account, which she operates under the username official.kylie.strick. She has amassed over 62.3k followers on Instagram, which is also set to private.

The video was looked into before the TikToker's arrest

Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigated the video and said that were made aware of the video that showed a woman exposing herself to two young boys. In a press release, they also added that there were other people who could also be heard and seen in the background.

After determining where the video was taken, law enforcement passed on the investigation to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the Pike County Sheriff's Office read:

“While we understand the emotions that this video caused, we always take our time when investigating any case, especially of one originating on social media.”

Following the investigation, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page posted a statement on Thursday. It said that Strickland was arrested and is “awaiting a bond hearing.”

The statement read:

“Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia. After conferring with the district attorney's office this was determined to be the appropriate criminal charge for prosecution against Strickland. She is currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.”

Strickland comes under fire for the viral video

Following Strickland's controvery and her arrest, several mothers took to TikTok to express their opinions from a parent's perspective.

Many of them said that they were glad the TikToker was arrested while others were disgusted with her behavior.

Lnzely @lnzely 30 year old #tiktok "star" #kyliestrickland got on camera flashing her naked breasts to little boys. 30 year old #tiktok "star" #kyliestrickland got on camera flashing her naked breasts to little boys. https://t.co/dvTKy7ECbJ

Here are some of the reactions from mothers on TikTok about the viral video:

TikTok user @meganrenee2.0 said:

“In no way is it ever okay for a full a** grown woman to flash preteens. Ever.”

@investigationcrouton said:

“Now, as a mother of a boy who is in the same age range, I would have done beat you’re a**.”

TikToker @kcarol94 celebrated the news of Kylie Strickland’s arrest. She said in a video:

“Justice has been served. Kylie Strickland is getting what she deserves and she’s been arrested. Thank you, Pike County Sheriff’s Department.”

Before her arrest, Kylie Strickland addressed the situation in a livestream. She told her viewers that she felt like it was not her responsibility to monitor what other's children viewed online.

