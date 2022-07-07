"Am I the drama": Addison Rae's father Monty Lopez responds to cheating allegations

Addison Rae's father Monty Lopez has posted a TikTok video and people believe it is related to the cheating allegations against him.

The star's father lipsynced on the popular "Am I the drama" audio that goes like this:

"Is it me, am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don't think I'm the villain."

Lopez recently came under fire after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, the 46-year-old is seen trying to get close to a girl much younger than him.

Although Addison Rae is yet to comment on the situation, fans have noticed that the influencer unfollowed her father.

Addison Rae's father accused of cheating on his wife, Sheri Easterling

On July 4, 2022, two TikTok videos of Monty Lopez started gaining traction on social media. In one video, Lopez is seen talking to a woman inside what looked like a club. Viewers noticed the celebrity dad getting inappropriately close to the woman in the video.

The same person was later heard saying, "Addison Rae's dad is trying to f**k me right now, I swear to god!"

The video was uploaded by the now-deleted TikTok account @marlig. However, it is still available to be viewed on the tabloid account @defnoodles.

Additionally, a few days ago, an Instagram user named Renée Ash, came forward claiming that she and Lopez were involved in a romantic relationship.

She posted stories on the platform and said:

"There are two sides to every story. When I'm ready to discuss the situation, I'll be happy to share my side."

Ash followed the story with a picture of herself with Lopez that had the text "5 months wasted" written on it. She also posted a few pictures of them kissing each other.

One of the pictures had text written over it which said:

"Cannot believe the actions made by this person. Thoroughly embarrassed."

Ash further shared screenshots of the text conversation between her and Lopez. Allegedly, Lopez sent "I love you" to the former in one of the texts.

However, that's not all. A third video, which claims to be a FaceTime conversation between Rae's father and TikTok user @iamjessk, has also surfaced on social media. While Lopez's face isn't visible in the video, viewers claimed that they recognized the man's voice and said that it sounded very similar to Lopez's voice.

Meanwhile, Lopez has since deleted the "Am I the drama" video from his profile. He has more than 5.4 million followers on his TikTok account, which he created in 2019 after his daughter became a celebrity on the app.

Addison Rae and mom unfollow Lopez on social media

Not only did Addison Rae unfollow her father soon after the cheating allegations surfaced, her mother Sheri Easterling too unfollowed Monty Lopez. In fact, Easterling also removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio.

The star's 42-year-old mother also posted a cryptic message on Twitter just one day after the video against Lopez began making rounds on social media.

Sheri Nicolee @sherinicolee I deserve happiness, peace, joy, hope, love, patience, kindness 🤍 I deserve happiness, peace, joy, hope, love, patience, kindness 🤍

Other than this, no other statement was made by Addison Rae or any of her family members.

