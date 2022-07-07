What is Christa B. Allen's age? The Game responds after kissing video with '13 Going on 30' star goes viral

Rapper The Game was recently spotted kissing 30-year-old actress Christa B. Allen in a TikTok video. Allen posted the video on July 4, 2022, and the caption reads,

"When you just broke up BUT… you just broke up”

The rapper, however, has since clarified that they are not in a relationship, while acknowledging that Christa is a beautiful woman. According to him, Christa B. Allen and he have mutual friends so she attended his party on July 4. However, he confirmed that he is indeed seeing someone now.

Allen also mentioned that there was nothing serious between the rapper and her. The Game commented on the post, saying that she is a single woman doing single woman things.

Everything known about Christa B. Allen

Christa B. Allen attends The Armani Box Los Angeles Pop-Up Store Grand Opening at The Armani Box (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Born on November 11, 1991, Christa B. Allen is 30 years old. She gained recognition for her appearance in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30. She also starred in the 2009 romantic comedy film Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Allen has played important roles in many films like A Merry Little Christmas, Youth in Revolt, One Wish, One Kine Day, and Detention of the Dead. She even played the lead role in the CBS sitcom and how-to television series, Cake.

Allen was cast as Charlotte Grayson in the 2011 ABC drama series Revenge, and appeared as a regular for the last time in the sixth episode of the fourth season. She returned for the last two episodes of the season and was credited as a guest star.

She has made guest appearances on television shows like Medium, Cory in the House, The Suite Life on Deck, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigations, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Cold Case. She played a recurring role in the ABC sitcom Baby Daddy.

Christa B. Allen is also part of a musical act called Pour Vous. The duo’s first single, Scorpio, was released in April 2018.

About The Game

The Game released his first independent album, Untold Story, in 2004 and signed to Aftermath Records. He gained recognition following the success of his debut album, The Documentary, followed by Doctor’s Advocate. He is the founder of The Black Wall Street Records.

He was nominated twice at the Grammy Awards for 'Best Rap Song' and 'Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group' for the single Hate It or Love It. His next release was LAX in 2008, followed by The R.E.D. Album.

His fifth studio album, Jesus Piece, was released in September 2011, and he then dropped two albums in 2015, namely The Documentary 2 and The Documentary 2.5. He released 1992 and Born 2 Rap in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

