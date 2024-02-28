What happened to Rebekah Byler? Homicide Investigation underway as pregnant Amish woman found dead in Pennsylvania home 

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of 23-year-old Amish woman Rebekah Byler, who was found dead inside her residence on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township on Monday, February 26, 2024.

According to Fox News, Byler, who was six months pregnant, was found dead by her husband on Monday. Authorities said the victim's two young children were at home when she was found deceased.

It is unclear if the children witnessed the crime. Authorities who did not disclose the cause of death said they were investigating the incident as a homicide. At the time of writing this article, they have yet to name potential suspects in the case. However, authorities said they were looking into the movements of the victim and her family 24 hours before her death.

Rebekah Byler allegedly suffered gun shot wounds

Expand Tweet

Briefly detailing the incident, authorities said on Monday, shortly before 12:30 pm, troopers were sent to a residence on Fish Flats Road, which runs from Centerville northeast to Route 89 south of Spartansburg, after Rebekah Byler’s husband came home around noon and found her dead. State police Lt. Mark Weindorf told WJET-TV/FOX 66:

"At approximately 12:30, PSP Corry got a call from 911 of a deceased female who was found at the scene. At this point, we have confirmed the identity of the female, that she is deceased, and it looks like suspicious circumstances."

GOERIE reported Byler, who had been home alone with two young children, was found dead in the main living area of her home. The children were not injured in the incident. The Crawford County Coroner, Eric Coston, reportedly pronounced Byler dead at the scene at 1:45 p.m.

While authorities maintained she had died under suspicious circumstances, they did not expound on the manner of death. However, journalist Jennifer Borrasso from KDKA reported she died from gunshot wounds. On Tuesday, Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said they do not have any suspects in the case but were exploring every lead. He said:

"We are just aggressively following up on leads. We don't have any suspects or much else at this time."

Police also asked for the public's help in reporting any relevant information, including suspicious people, vehicles, or activity in the area, as they continue to investigate the incident.

Authorities declined to provide additional information, citing an active investigation. Anyone with any relevant information about the case was asked to call the state police in Corry at 814-663-2043.