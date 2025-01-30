What happened to Rod Wave? Rapper shares series of posts explaining what led to the cancelation of his tour

Rapper Rod Wave (real name Rodarius Marcell Green) reveals the reason behind the sudden tour cancellation. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the rapper called off his show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena just hours before the concert.

Tuesday's performance was originally scheduled for December 9 but was postponed. The Street Runner hitmaker jumped on to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to explain his side to disappointed fans, writing:

"So bout the tour. Yall know it was f*cked up from the beginning because of production! They had to cancel and reschedule and it just wasn't making any sense. The second leg had the same problem."

Green embarked on his Last Lap tour last October in support of his album of the same name. The tour included special guest performers, Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, and Dess Dior. However, since the early days, Rod Wavy has canceled or postponed shows for various reasons, including production issues, security concerns, and the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I just think it's a better idea to come back in a couple months"— Rod Wave about the Last Lap tour

Rod Wave postponed a concert in L.A. and canceled a show in Oakland due to production issues. He also called off shows in San Antonio and Sacramento over security concerns. Earlier in January, there were disruptions due to the L.A. wildfires. Recently, the musician canceled a January 25 concert in Florida, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Needless to say, fans were disappointed and spammed his social media. This prompted Rod Wave to share his thoughts on Instagram stories. He expressed his gratitude to fans for their love and support, adding:

"The rest of yall drag my name, talk about me like a dog. Constantly speaking on me, bashing me and what make me happy-I don't fw you."

He also announced he would cancel the remaining tour and elaborated on his next steps. Following this, he temporarily deactivated his IG account.

However, on Wednesday, he hopped on the platform to explain his side. Referencing the issues across the tour, Green, in his Instagram story, asserted he never missed a show for personal reasons. He explained that he continued to perform despite a foot and ankle injury. Sharing a photo of the various medications he was on, the rapper wrote:

"My foot and ankle injury been killin me whole tour but this is what I had to do to continue. I been mentally twacked out, so please excuse me."

Rod Wave added that he dedicated his life to his music but hoped his fans would be "lil more understanding." He elaborated that he didn't feel it was fair to his fans to get a half-done show (despite him investing $13 million). He noted that it was "out of (his) control."

"And yall know if the show don't happen yall get full refunds. I jus think it's a better idea to come back in a couple months with the show down pack! Bigger & better."

In a separate story, Rod Wave promised to be back with his "sh*t together."

