What happened to Ryan Martin? Prominent Portland businessman charged in deadly road rage shooting that left 1 dead and 1 injured 

Ryan Martin, a Southwest Washington man, was identified as the victim who was fatally gunned down by a prominent Portland businessman in an alleged road rage incident last week. Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, who owns the financial company Aequantium, is accused of fatally shooting Ryan Martin and injuring a bystander who tried to film the incident on Wednesday, October 11.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Martin and Geoffrey E. Hammond were involved in a dispute after the former pulled up behind the businessman, who was partially blocking traffic when he stopped his Mercedes Benz SUV in front of the Moxy Hotel on Southwest Alder.

During a heated argument, the two “exchanged middle fingers' before Martin drove around Hammond, climbed out of his car and tried to approach the businessman, who reportedly began loading his gun despite seeing that Martin was unarmed. Per the witness statement, Martin, who was heard shouting at the scene, tapped on Hammond’s window.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after, Hammond reportedly rolled down the window and shot Martin, who supposedly pleaded for his life as the gunman tried to take a second before the gun jammed.

As Hammond began fiddling with the jammed weapon, a witness walked outside of the Moxy Hotel, took out his phone to record the incident when Hammond got his gun and took aim at the bystander documenting the crime. The bullet reportedly broke through the witness’s femur as Hammond tried to take another shot before driving away.

Charged against Ryan Martin shooting suspect Geoffrey E. Hammond explored

Geoffrey E. Hammond, who was arrested after the shooting, pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit cited by the New York Post, shortly after fleeing the scene, Hammond reportedly called 911 and admitted to shooting two men outside the Moxy Hotel on Southwest Alder. Hammond reportedly justified the shooting, stating that he believed Ryan Martin was a “menace’ and that the bystander identified as Sam Gomez, had a weapon.

“He believed he was justified in doing so because Ryan Martin menaced him and because Sam Gomez might have had a weapon,” the affidavit states, adding that he thought Gomez “may have been planning an ambush which he recognized as a military tactic.”

However, police said that witness statements and a surveillance video at the scene did not correspond with the suspect's defense over the deadly shooting.

“Law enforcement interviewed numerous witnesses and obtained a significant amount of video footage of the shooting,” the affidavit added. “Not a single witness described seeing or hearing anything that would have remotely justified the use of deadly force.”

Ryan Martin's family mourn the death of beloved father of four

In a Facebook post, Ryan Martin’s eldest son paid tribute to the father of four, describing him as an amazing parent. Martin's 27-year-old son Taylor wrote:

“Words can’t express the pain I’m in hearing the news of your passing. You were an amazing man and father, the most intelligent and hard-working man I ever knew. You are my best friend and will always be in my heart. Your legacy will be carried through me in everything I do. You were taken from me too soon. And I won’t forget the pain that man put me through today. I love you, dad.”

Hammond, who recently changed his name from Jeffrey Edward Mandalis, reportedly has a long criminal record with multiple charges, including assault, vandalism, trespassing and domestic battery.