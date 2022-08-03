What happened to Sgt. Matthew Fishman? North Carolina standoff leaves one deputy dead and two others injured

Sgt. Matthew Fishman, a North Carolina police officer, was one of the three officers shot by suspect Jourdan Hamilton in a standoff on Monday. Unfortunately, Fishman succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Arrington Bridge Road area of Dudley, North Carolina, where Sgt. Matthew Fishman was serving papers for an involuntary commitment.

The suspect opened fire on Matthew Fishman and two other Wayne County Sheriff's deputies as they tried entering his residence at about 10:30 a.m.

Later, a SWAT team arrived at the house at 8 p.m. in the evening to find Hamilton dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He barricaded himself inside until then.

Sergeant Fishman was driven to the ECU Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries on Tuesday. The two other deputies, who were in a more stable condition, were sent to ECU Medical Center and Wayne UNC Hospital.

North Carolina Police Department mourns the loss of Sgt. Matthew Fishman

Police force mourned the death of Matthew Fishman (Photo via Twitter)

Wayne County, where Fishman had been working since December 2010, confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday through their Facebook page.

Public Information Officer Joel Gillie in a Facebook post said:

"It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also issued a statement mourning the loss of the brave officer. Cooper also adjourned the Council of State meeting while making the announcement.

Governor Roy Cooper @NC_Governor Gov. Cooper statement on the passing of Wayne Co. Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Fishman: Gov. Cooper statement on the passing of Wayne Co. Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Fishman: https://t.co/gZB8VoLXVt

Senator Thom Tillis and Attorney General of North Carolina also expressed their sadness over the loss of Fishman on Twitter.

Senator Thom Tillis @SenThomTillis WITN Headlines @WITN BREAKING NEWS: Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. bit.ly/3zQbdLW BREAKING NEWS: Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. bit.ly/3zQbdLW Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne Co. Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Susan and I extend our condolences to the fallen sergeant's family and their community. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to protect us. twitter.com/WITN/status/15… Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne Co. Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Susan and I extend our condolences to the fallen sergeant's family and their community. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to protect us. twitter.com/WITN/status/15…

Josh Stein @JoshStein_ My heart goes out to the family of Sgt. Matthew Fishman and the entire @waynecountygov Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Fishman's tragic death is a sobering reminder that law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our communities and keep us safe. My heart goes out to the family of Sgt. Matthew Fishman and the entire @waynecountygov Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Fishman's tragic death is a sobering reminder that law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our communities and keep us safe.

Fishman's father posted a heartfelt note on Facebook, sharing his feelings and thanking people for supporting his family.

He wrote on Facebook:

"These last 24 hours have been the worse I have ever experienced. Yet, God is still with me and my family."

Pete Williams, a local pastor at the church where Fishman was a member, also spoke to the media.

He said:

"He loved his children, loved his sons, and proud of him being in law enforcement. He was doing what he loved and he knew it was dangerous. And I'm proud of him but at the same time, it's just senseless."

Matthew is survived by his wife and two children.

The other two officers shot in the incident, Corp. Andrew Cox and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres have both been released from the hospital.

This is the second such death of an officer on duty in a reckless shooting. A few days back, another police officer, Daniel Vasquez, was also shot dead during a routine traffic stop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far