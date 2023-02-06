What happened to Sophie Xeon? Kim Petras pays tribute to close friend during Grammys 2023 acceptance speech

Singer Kim Petras won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Sam Smith's hit track Unholy. She spoke a few words about her late friend and music producer Sophie Xeon during the event while accepting the award. She was accompanied by Sam Smith at the time and said:

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award. I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

Kim Petras then expressed her gratitude to those who have been an inspiration to her, including her friend Sophie, who passed away two years ago.

She said:

"Sophie especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration Sophie, I adore you and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

𝒞. @Celebirteas Kim petras thanked Sophie during her Grammy acceptance speech I’m actually crying Kim petras thanked Sophie during her Grammy acceptance speech I’m actually crying https://t.co/Apu3wMvknA

Kim Petras also thanked Madonna "for fighting for LGBTQ rights." She then thanked her mother and mentioned she wouldn’t have made it this far without her support.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are currently ongoing at the Los Angeles-based Crypto.com Arena.

Kim Petras' friend Sophie Xeon passed away on January 30, 2021

Sophie Xeon died in January 2021 (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

34-year-old Sophie Xeon was hospitalized at the Athens-based Attikon University Hospital and died on January 30, 2021. Xeon was trying to click a photo of the full moon when and fell from the roof of a building. Sophie's partner Evita Manji later expressed how they felt following Xeon’s death. In an interview with MailOnline, they said:

“I managed to tell her I love her and to tell her to keep fighting. She was my life. We were supposed to get married.” (Sic)

Evita also paid tribute to Xeon by saying that they can feel Xeon’s energy around them. They described Xeon as an angel who was sweet and kind to everyone and said:

“She was so curious about what is out there in the cosmos, I can feel her being happy and excited to explore the unknown. She’s an immaterial girl now, she can be anything she wants… and she is in everything around us.” (Sic)

Sophie released only one album titled Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides and was known for songs including Bipp, Lemonade, Hard, Vyzee, and more.

Kim Petras has released two albums so far

Kim Petras released her debut album, Clarity, in June 2019 and reached the top spot on the Billboard charts. This was followed by Turn Off the Light in October 2019 which also received positive feedback.

She released a compilation album titled The Summer I Couldn’t Do Better in August last year and is known for her singles like Hillside Boys, Faded, Slow It Down, Heart to Break, All the Time, and more.

Kim Petras has been the recipient of various accolades at the Brit Awards, British LGBT Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and others.

Poll : 0 votes