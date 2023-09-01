What happened to Theodore Deschler? Disabled Tennessee veteran killed in FBI raid

On August 16, disabled Tennesee veteran, Theodore Deschler, was gunned down by FBI agents during a raid on his mother's home in Henderson. Deschler, a 45-year-old who suffered from PTSD and depression, reportedly had an arrest warrant against him for an undisclosed crime. The FBI claimed that since the investigation is ongoing, they cannot reveal why they raided the house.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised.

The shooting of Theodore Deschler has led to outrage among the family members. Russell Deschler, brother of the deceased, demanded answers about the circumstances behind the shooting. The FBI stated that as per their normal procedure, they would review the slaying of the veteran.

The timeline of the raid that killed Theodore Deschler

As reported by Fox News, prior to the raid, Theodore Deschler had a history of criminal violence. The Selmer Police Department noted that in early 2023, Deschler was suspected of stabbing a man at a gas station. However, the case was ongoing, and officials did not release any other details about the alleged assault.

In the early hours of August 16, 2023, FBI agents attempted to enter Deschler's mother's home in order to execute a warrant against the veteran. The mother of the deceased, Bonnie Deschler, answered the door when the agents first arrived. The law enforcement officials quickly pulled her out of the house and put her in the back of a vehicle, removing her from the scene.

Subsequently, law enforcement officials bombarded Bonnie Deschler's home with tear gas and flash bangs. Gunfire was heard for almost 15 minutes as many officers fired at the house.

Russell Deschler described the chaotic scene to reporters from the Messenger.

Russell Deschler said:

"There's three [agents] up front and two on the sides … they were shooting flash smoke grenades. We believe they broke the windows of the garage so they could shoot. Because if you look, that chair they moved from back there and they were standing on the chair when they shot."

Upon entering the home, authorities discovered the body of Theodore Deschler. While authorities have not revealed the circumstances of the shooting, the victim's family claimed that the veteran was unarmed at the time.

Russell Deschler said:

“You couldn’t see. The height of the door and where Teddy was standing when they shot him and killed him, you couldn’t see if he was armed or not and you know he wasn’t. Because if you look at the door you could see where his hands were full of blood and went down the door. Well if he had a weapon in his hand."

The FBI has refused to provide further details of the shooting. However, due to the destructive nature of the raid, the Deschler family has expressed their intention to file a civil suit against the agency.