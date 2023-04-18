What happened to Tracy Smith? Veteran Utah photojournalist dies aged 61

ABC4 journalist and photojournalist Tracy Smith passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, April 17, 2023. He died due to complications from his injuries that were a result of an accident on April 6, 2023, when a truck hit him at Little Cottonwood Canyon. He was working at the base of the canyon when a truck turned and struck him. Several journalists who were present at the scene were well aware of the pain Smith was suffering after the incident.

Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes from all those who knew Smith over the years. Senior account executive for iHeartMedia Inc., Becki Salerno Hughes, expressed her grief on Facebook.

In her post, Becki wrote that Smith covered the avalanches at Little Cottonwood Canyon. She wrote that she was heartbroken for Smith's family. She added that Tracy was an "amazing person," who was full of life and energetic.

Smith's survivors include his wife and two daughters. Tracy and his wife were supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 21, 2023.

Tracy Smith was known for his work with ABC4 and CW30 over the years

Tracy Smith was working with ABC4 and CW30 for a long time (Image via Tracy Smith/Facebook)

According to Tracy Smith's LinkedIn profile, he was a Media Content Writer and a Digital Content Producer. He was the manager of a media production company and worked on a range of projects that included comedies, documentaries, TV shows, and more.

The profile states that he used to handle advertising creation and product launch media for clients. His profile mentions that he was also experienced in long-form and short-form productions.

ABC4 stated that he served in the United States Air Force. He studied Applied Electronic Engineering Technology at the Community College of the Air Force from 1981 to 1984.

Tracy Smith started his career as an avionic sensor technician and air surveillance technician in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1988. He then joined as a creative services producer at KUTV CBS in 1986 and was employed as an executive producer and director at Black Hawk Entertainment Inc from May 2003 to August 2011.

Following that, he joined ABC4 and CW30 as a Creative Services Producer in 2011 and as a Digital Content Producer in July 2019. Before his death, he worked as a photojournalist on ABC4 and CW30 since 2021.

ABC4 reported that Smith was a part of the journalism industry for around 40 years and that his colleagues knew about his expertise and passion for storytelling. The news station stated that he had a positive impact on the newsroom and described him as a kind personality and one of the hardest workers in the industry.

