What happened to Tray Tray? Tributes pour in as Future's singer reportedly passes away

Social media users were left devastated after news about the popular singer Tray Tray passing away spread on the internet. Reportedly, Future’s singer was shot and killed in Chicago earlier this week. While the family has still not confirmed the death, tributes for the singer are pouring in on social media.

Many on the internet are also alleging that he was a victim of gang violence. However, nothing of this sort has been confirmed by the authorities, Tray Tray’s friends or family, or his representatives.

The artist had recently released a music video for his track, What They On, which was receiving a lot of attention. He was also known for songs like Opp Music and Free The Opps. In his short-lived career, he worked with many other artists like Young Thug and Tory Lanez.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Tray Tray: Reactions explored

A wave of sadness and grief has spread across multiple platforms after social media users alleged that Tray Tray is no more. Many mourned his untimely demise, while others were devastated as the singer had big plans to make more music in the coming months.

Hip-hop podcast @NoJumper talked about the same on Twitter. Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users devastated as the singer reportedly passes away after being a victim of gang violence in Chicago. (Image via Twitter)

Tray Tray was recently in the headlines for a copyright infringement case after Virginia-based rapper Gutta sued him for allegedly copying a few elements in the track When I Think About It.

No official announcement has been made regarding the singer’s death, and the family is yet to reveal information about his funeral and memorial services.