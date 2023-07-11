What happened to Ulysses Campos? 9-year-old Chicago boy fatally shot at grandmother's birthday party identified

Ulysses Campos, a 9-year-old boy hailing from Chicago was fatally shot while he was attending his grandmother’s birthday party in the 2800 block of Elder Lane, Franklin Park, a town in Illinois.. The incident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

He was playing with the other children who were at the party, when about four to six shots were fired towards the group of kids from inside a moving vehicle.

The spray of bullets injured Ulysses Campos, who was rushed to the Loyola Hospital in Maywood in order to treat a gunshot wound to his chest. He succumbed to the injury at around 11 pm the same night.

No one apart from Campos was hit by the bullets.

Police apprehend person of interest in connection with the death of Ulysses Campos

The shooting of Ulysses Campos on the night of Saturday, July 8, 2023, is currently under investigation by two agencies - the Franklin Park Police Department and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

The investigative agencies have reported that they have identified the vehicle from which the bullets were fired. It was located in the unincorporated Leyden Township.

Along with the vehicle, CBS reported that the Franklin Park Police Department has identified and apprehended a person of interest in the case. The identity of the person has not been released as of now.

No further details regarding the incident, including the motive behind the deadly shooting, have been made public. The reason for the disturbance in the nearby alley that ultimately led to the death of Ulysses Campos is unknown at the moment. There is also no clarification about whether the person of interest is the one who fired the shots in the incident.

The victim’s family gathered on Sunday at their home, located near Elder and Grand, for Campos' celebration of life.

As per ABC7, Ulysses' uncle, Otilio Campos, said that the boy was about to turn 10 years old in a few weeks.

"I would describe him as full of life. He loved to make people laugh. He loved to make people smile," Otilio added.

A GoFundMe was also launched to help the boy's family cover the funeral costs. At the time of writing, it had raised $19,623, surpassing its original $15,000 goal.

The investigation into the death of Campos currently remains active.

The Franklin Park Police Department is urging all members of the general public to come forward if they are in possession of any information regarding the incident or surveillance footage of the shooting. They may be reached at 847-678-2444.

Poll : 0 votes