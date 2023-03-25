How old was Versey Spell? Remains found in container identified as missing Baltimore Orioles employee

75-year-old Versey Spell was reported missing from her residence in the 3900 block of Barrington Road in October 2022. Earlier this month, police found human remains in a container outside a church in Baltimore, Maryland, which belonged to Versey.

CBS News reported that about six months after her disappearance, on March 3, 2023, authorities announced the discovery, which was made less than a mile away from where the Baltimore Orioles employee was last spotted.

As per a report by WBAL-TV, police announced that following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains to be human and declared the death to be a homicide.

Versey Spell's family mentioned the doors to her home were forced open

According to a statement by the Baltimore Police Department, Versey Spell was reported missing on October 19, 2022. The statement described her to be 5’5” tall and weighing about 140 lbs. It also mentions that she was last spotted dressed in all black and that she used a walker or a cane.

CBS News reported that Versey went missing under skeptical circumstances, and her family reported that they discovered that her doors were forced open. The house was a mess, and a strange woman was in her bed.

According to CBS News, Versey's relatives mentioned that she was not in the house, but her walker, cane, and other health-related items were left inside. However, her glasses and other personal items were located outside the residence.

The Baltimore Sun reported that on March 7, officers responded to a call to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue and discovered a black, abandoned container with human remains. The box was found outside a residence around the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Liberty Heights Avenue, which is less than half a mile from Versey’s home.

CBS News reported that family members said Versey Spell was a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park in Camden Yards.

In a statement to WJZ, the Orioles said:

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of our long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell. Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark."

Versey Spell's family opens up about her demise

In November 2022, 11 News reported that Versey's sister Bettea Brown-Wilson spoke about her disappearance and mentioned that Versey had polio and lupus and depended on a walker.

In a report by CBS News, Bettea Brown-Wilson said:

"At least you don't have anymore pain, no worry, no anything. I believe she's in heaven with her father. I'm hoping she's looking down on us and saying, 'OK, you fought a good fight. You found me.'"

11 News reported that one of Versey's daughters said that she hopes that whoever did this to her mother is found.

According to a report by PEOPLE, authorities have not yet reported a potential motive or identified any probable suspects and are still investigating the case.

Poll : 0 votes