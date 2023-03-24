In a shocking incident, a vehicle crashed into a construction zone near Baltimore, Maryland, killing six highway workers. In a press release, the Maryland State Police reported that the incident took place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at around 12:20 pm. The crash happened in a work zone between temporary concrete walls in Baltimore.

In the release, it was also mentioned that the driver of the Acura was trying to change lanes when the vehicle got stuck in the front corner panel on the passenger side of another vehicle. Due to this, the Acura lost control and crashed into the work zone.

It was reported that the driver was the only person in the Acura and was soon taken to a trauma centre for medical treatment. Police also said that there was another vehicle involved in the crash and that it was a Volkswagen driven by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill.

The Volkswagen stopped near the scene where the vehicle became disabled. Police reported that the driver of the Volkswagen wasn't injured.

All six workers who met with the incident were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Maryland State Police released details about the six people who were killed in the incident that took place in Baltimore.

They were: Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie; and Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge.

Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo, while speaking with 11 News, said:

"Crash team investigators are looking at everything from speed to impairment to possibly something happening prior to this Acura entering this work zone to figure out the cause of the crash."

State police further said that they notified the families of those who died in the brutal Baltimore accident.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending investigators to work with the state police on the investigation.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged the Baltimore accident and said that they cannot and must not accept that roadway fatalities are an inevitable part of life in America.

Six million car crashes take place every year in the United States, and public health professor Steve Thygerson said that more than 50% of car crashes happen at intersections.

There are certain things that people should keep in mind to avoid such fatalities. These include never accelerating through an intersection, avoiding left-hand turns, and never trying their luck with a yellow light when going through an intersection.

