What happened to Wyatt Kauffman? 14-year old boy falls off Grand Canyon, miraculously survives 100-feet drop

14-year-old Wyatt Kauffman managed to survive a 100 feet fall on Tuesday, August 8, at Grand Canyon. Wyatt was with his family on a trip when he slipped and fell around from a cliff at Bright Angel Point at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, as reported by 12 N.

The emergency crew took two hours to save Wyatt. The incident left Wyatt with severe injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with the help of air transport.

The crew used a rope to take Wyatt to the top. Wyatt's father, Brian revealed that he was discharged from the hospital on August 12, 2023.

Officials of the Grand Canyon National Park have always called Bright Angel Point a common spot for similar incidents. They have called it a narrow road that drops on both sides at a few spots and some areas are also steep.

BBC reported that Wyatt Kauffman fell when he gave way to people who were clicking pictures and taking the support of a rock while squatting. He eventually lost his balance and fell.

Wyatt Kauffman addressed his entire experience in an interview

Wyatt Kauffman had a very dangerous fall at the Grand Canyon on August 8, when he was at the place with his family members. However, he survived due to the efforts of the authorities. When he was at the hospital, he spoke to the local television channel KPNX and shared the entire experience.

Kauffman stated that when he was holding on to the rock, it was pushing him due to which he lost his grip. He said that he could not remember anything after the fall except that he was inside an ambulance and was being taken somewhere through a plane and helicopter.

Following Wyatt's hospitalization, his father, Brian revealed that his son's condition has improved compared to how it was before being hospitalized. Brian was not with Wyatt when the incident happened.

Brian said:

"Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that, but when they have to repel down the cliff and get them out of the out of the canyon in a basket. We're extremely grateful for the work of everyone."

Wyatt Kauffman's family also planned a road trip home so that they can make new memories in exchange for the ones they created at the Grand Canyon.

Another tourist lost his life at the Grand Canyon in June this year

A 33-year-old man visited the Grand Canyon Skywalk attraction on June 5, 2023. However, he fell 4,000 feet below the Colorado River as he approached the edge.

The authorities responded immediately but the man was discovered dead. An investigation was launched into the incident as per the sheriff's office.