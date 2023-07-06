Where was the Grand Canyon hiker found? 57-year-old woman dies while hiking in the national park

On Sunday, July 2, a 57-year-old woman died while hiking in the Tuweep region of the Grand Canyon. According to KTNV, the hiker was attempting an 8-mile trek in a temperature that exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

She was found dead by rangers, who believe she collapsed due to the extreme heat in the region.

Trigger warning: This article concerns death, reader discretion is advised.

I could be anyone🐾🟧 @Maggie_Nickson I just read that a 57-year-old hiker died while hiking the Grand Canyon in 100° weather. I will never understand the mindset of people who choose to do this. I just read that a 57-year-old hiker died while hiking the Grand Canyon in 100° weather. I will never understand the mindset of people who choose to do this.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released by park authorities. In response to her death, weather forecasters have warned hikers to be careful due to the weather conditions. The Tuweep region is especially risky, as there are no nearby ranger stations.

Timeline of hiker's death in the Grand Canyon

A spokesperson for the national park said that the 57-year-old was walking alone in a particularly remote part of the grand canyon. This is a risky activity that is usually the domain of advanced hikers.

Commissioner 심 Sim @eggpon__ Apparently a hiker died in the grand canyon bc of extreme heat. This summer will be the hottest year on record. Please look out for yourself and others, if you see someone that needs water, give them water. This is a climate emergency. Apparently a hiker died in the grand canyon bc of extreme heat. This summer will be the hottest year on record. Please look out for yourself and others, if you see someone that needs water, give them water. This is a climate emergency.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Grand Canyon park rangers received a report that there was a hiker in danger in Tuweep. As per Inside Edition, the area is known to lack food, lodging, water or gas. There is no cellphone service, and rangers often do not assign staff to the area due to its remoteness.

Due to the distance of Tuweep from the closest ranger station, it took Grand Caynon park officials approximately 6 hours to reach her, as they reached the scene at 1 a.m. on July 3.

While they have not confirmed the hiker's cause of death, park officials mentioned that the most common dangers stem from extreme heat. These can include heat stroke, heat exhaustion and hyponatremia.

Park officials issued a warning in response to the conditions:

“This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Hike smart.”

Chris Walsh @ChrisWalsh5 Since the mid-1800s, 770 people have lost their lives in the Grand Canyon. The majority of the deaths are due to falling over the edges, dehydration and plane crashes. If you tackle the canyon yourself, make sure you pack enough water to stay hydrated in the desert heat Since the mid-1800s, 770 people have lost their lives in the Grand Canyon. The majority of the deaths are due to falling over the edges, dehydration and plane crashes. If you tackle the canyon yourself, make sure you pack enough water to stay hydrated in the desert heat https://t.co/y0Cq3J8uZa

Joelle Baird, a public affairs specialist at the Grand Canyon National Park, discussed the conditions:

“The trails themselves, they’re very exposed, there’s just virtually no shade. It’s a very remote and rigorous trail normally, but then you add of course the excessive heat warning the park was in and temperatures in the shade that are well over 100 degrees.”

Park officials said that for hikers to stay safe, they should carry adequate water and avoid hiking at mid-day, when temperatures are at their highest. Under the current conditions, even experienced hikers should walk in a group.

