What happened to the Wyoming swim and dive team? Victims identities revealed in wake of car crash tragedy 

Three students from the University of Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 22, after getting into a car accident. The tragedy occurred on Highway 287, approximately 10 miles away from the Colorado-Wyoming border, in the afternoon. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. However, officials have stated that factors such as speeding, impairment, and any other distractions have not been ruled out.

The single-car accident took place when the Toyota RAV 4 sport utility vehicle swerved and went off payment. The vehicle proceeded to roll over multiple times. There were two more people in the car in addition to the three college students

Although the three members who passed away were from the university swimming team, it has been believed that they were not traveling for an official school function.

Following the tragedy, President Ed Seidel of the University of Wyoming released a statement saying:

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people. Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

Who passed away in the car accident? Details about the University of Wyoming students revealed

The university identified the victims who passed away as 18-year-old Carson Muir, 19-year-old Charlie Clark, and 21-year-old Luke Slabber.

Muir was a Birmingham, Alabama native majoring in animal and veterinary sciences. Clark was a sophomore psychology major from Las Vegas, and Slabber, a Cape Town, South Africa, native, was a junior studying construction management.

The Wyoming Swimming and Diving community took to their official Instagram account to share a tributary post of the deceased. While sharing pictures of those who have passed, they wrote in the caption:

“Keep Their Families and Teammates in Your Hearts.”

Many flooded the Instagram post with condolence messages. A few read:

Community members share condolence messages on social media (Image via Instagram)

The university's Athletics Director, Tom Burman, also released a statement, saying:

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving-student athletes, coaches, families and friends.”

The state governor, Mark Gordon, also said that he and his wife were “mourning the tragic loss.” They also asked their community to keep their “families, friends and loved ones close to your hearts at this difficult time.”