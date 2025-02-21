What is happening on Feb 26? Viral TikTok trend explored

TikTok users recently started jokes and memes about being "slimed" or betrayed by their friends or "homeboys" on February 26, 2025, in a celebration known as Ya HB. The trend started to gain momentum in the week before the date, when the app users posted funny videos with advice on how to handle those who try to betray someone on February 26.

For context, in the 1990s, however, the phrase gained popularity in the hip-hop industry. Later rapper Drake's song Slime You Out featuring SZA popularized it in 2024. According to Drake, using or betraying someone is the same as sliming them.

Now the users have taken the rapper's definition of the word and given it a spin. As per Know Your Meme's February 21 report, on the app, being slimed refers to betraying someone to shoot or kill them.

Feb 26 is the latest TikTok trend to go viral

Feb 26 went viral days after the Valentine's Week was over (Image via Getty Images)

The app has a ton of interesting perspectives on friendship, including several instructional videos that explain how to identify a fake friend or determine whether someone is one. However, the users now proposing that people celebrate February 26, 2025, as a day to betray their friends, or "slime."

Many users have made jokes about taking part in the day, despite the fact that they won't actually slime their friends, or kill them literally. As per the same source, on February 17, 2024, user @notfromadonis shared a video of himself and a friend strolling through a nighttime parking lot with the caption:

"On February 26th slime ya hb."

In this context, "slime" usually refers to backstabbing, defrauding, maiming, or showing disrespect in any manner, whereas "hb" usually implies "homeboy" or "friend." In just four days, the video received 900,000 likes and more than a million plays.

Using the same track as @notfromadonis, TikToker @archiveofsey uploaded a video on February 18, 2025, where he recorded himself acting apprehensive and suspicious. The text displayed on the video read:

"What my homeboy gonna see at 11:59 PM on February 25th."

Later, the post received 970,000 likes and more than 5.6 million views in just three days. Additionally, with the caption, TikToker @22slivv shared a spooky image from Five Nights at Freddy's on February 19 and wrote in the caption:

"Last thing our hbs gon see on the dark morning of feb 26."

In only two days, the clip had over 1 million plays and 370,000 likes. Moreover, @ikidchris shared a humorous video on February 20 titled "What my homeboy gonna see at 11:59 PM on February 25th," which received over 1 million plays and 300,000 likes in a single day.

Furthermore, TikToker @imcwackz also shared a similar funny video on the same day that offered advice on what to do on February 26, including "Leave your door unlocked" and "have fun." The post received 170,000 likes and more than 1 million plays in a day.

Meanwhile, apart from "slime," other phrases are also being used by TikTokers on February 26. In addition to deciding to slime out a friend, other users have labeled the day, "Backdoor Day." The meaning of the Backdoor Day has been decoded in various ways by a number of creators.

As per Distractify's report from the same day, some people think that Backdoor Day is another method to indicate that someone is secretly planning to slime their friend, but TikToker @notyouraveragekoko offered an alternative explanation.

She claimed in her video that the day is set aside for men to meet up with their male friends and share a physical relationship with them. The user further warned:

"Ladies, I'm trying to bring this to TikTok, so we know what type of men we're dealing with."

In spite of @notyouraveragekoko's concept of Backdoor Day and February 26, the phrase went viral for being a day about betrayal.

