What did Harneet Kaur do? TV presenter Laura Woods tormented for years by stalker who threatened to kill her dog

Harneet Kaur, a Liverpool Football fan, who had reportedly stalked presenter Laura Woods for two years, has recently been jailed. According to The Sun, Kaur had been harassing the 36-year-old presenter online from June 2021 up to September 2023 and received a prison sentence in the Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The news outlet also reported how this is the third time Harneet Kaur has been arrested for harassing Laura Woods. Kaur was also arrested for the same charges in April and August 2022, with her phone and iPad being seized the second time.

Kaur, who goes by the name “Krazyharns” on Instagram, allegedly started her campaign against Laura Woods by getting food delivered to her London apartment, where she also later sent a Bible, and a sexual health test kit. That apart, she also sent messages that were harassing in nature and “terrifying threats” to Woods, even threatening to kill her dog at one point, according to The Sun.

Judge Talog Davies, the judge at the Wolverhampton Crown Court, has sentenced Kaur to jail for 14 months, per The Mirror.

Krispy Kreme, Starbucks, and more: How Harneet Kaur began stalking Laura Woods

Pictures of Harneet Kaur from her social media handle (Image via Instagram/@krazyharns)

According to The Sun, Antoine Muller, who was prosecuting for the Harneet Kaur harassment case against Laura Woods, told the court that Kaur’s first arranged delivery to Woods’ home was a package of Krispy Kreme doughnuts from Just Eat.

Muller also stated how the presenter was initially “pleasantly surprised and thought it was a mistake or somebody being nice”. Woods later posted a picture of the doughnuts on her X account, writing they had “made her evening.”

Muller continued:

“Woods did not realize this was to be the start of a campaign against her.”

The next delivery Woods received from Kaur was a Starbucks order of chocolate lollipops with the message “from your secret admirer and I’m not crazy” attached to it.

Thereafter, Kaur’s stalking took a dark turn, bombarding Woods with vile messages. One of these messages accused her of being “a prostitute who slept herself into a job.”

It was after sending these messages that Kaur was arrested for a first and then a second time, but that didn't stop matters from escalating.

In October 2022, Kaur allegedly posted a picture of Laura Woods commentating at Anfield, attaching her face to the body of an “overweight man,” with the caption:

“Wtf is that coke head doing at Anfield.”

Kaur also sent Woods messages, branding her as a “Tory” and writing she wasn’t welcome in Liverpool ahead of a match the presenter was due to attend.

Laura Woods at the FIFA Women's WorldCup 2023 Qualifier (Image via Getty/Catherine Ivill)

Balbir Singh, who is Harneet Kaur’s barrister, claimed in the court that his client suffered from “a severe degree of Autism which debilitated all aspects of her life,” and Kaur wasn’t able to understand the impact on Miss Woods. The lawyer also shared with the court:

“This defendant has never meet Laura Woods, she has never spoken to her, she has never approached her – this is why this case is very different to many others that come before the courts.”

As per The Sun’s reports, Judge Davies rubbished Singh’s argument and sentenced Kaur to 14 months of jail and a restraining order against Woods, stating she should have known the impact she was having on Woods.

The news outlet also reports how Kaur’s actions had left Laura Woods in “real fear,” and the sports pundit was forced to increase security at work and home consequently.

Harneet Kaur, who lives with her accountant parents in Walsall, pleaded guilty at the hearing, admitting to the stalking.