Meet Orla Sloan, the 'Devil Baby' who pleaded guilty to stalking Chelsea star Mason Mount after OnlyFans journey

Orla Sloan's blissful past has come undone, as she now stands guilty of stalking Chelsea football star Mason Mount. Also known as the 'Devil Baby', Sloan started out living a bohemian lifestyle, basking in the serene ambiance of Devon under the care of her free-spirited parents.

The Instagram influencer and self-confessed OnlyFans model rejected her roots, opting for the chaotic digital hustle. In an extraordinary departure from her conventional upbringing, Sloan transformed over the past half-decade, choosing a path in pursuit of social media fame.

From her early days as a dark-haired student at the progressive Steiner School in Totnes, her persona evolved dramatically, according to Daily Mail. She left behind the comfy hoodies and earthy attire of her childhood. Instead, she opted for a blonde makeover and a risqué wardrobe to fit her new persona as an aspiring football WAG.

Her transformation did not go unnoticed. A close associate remarked to Daily Mail:

"It's simply extraordinary and quite upsetting what's happened to Orla. She was lovely when she was a girl, very bright and friendly, musical, generally talented. But once she got into her late teens, she seems to have been seduced by the need for social media attention."

Beyond her alarming transformation, Sloan's rise to infamy was marked by an unconventional stream of content. These included nude videos of her consuming Percy Pig sweets, for which she claimed earnings of £50,000.

Balancing her controversial online persona with a humble job as a 'kitchen porter' at a Devon fish restaurant, Sloan enjoyed travelling to exotic locales such as Bali, Mykonos, etc.

However, the clock has struck midnight on Sloan's online charade, and she now stares down the prospect of incarceration. She stands convicted of stalking Chelsea's Mason Mount, along with his teammate Ben Chilwell and Scotland international Billy Gilmour. Unfounded claims of pregnancy by Gilmour were among the accusations levelled at her.

There's a stark contrast between her dual social media profiles. On one hand, Sloan is a glamorous, adventure-seeking socialite with over 82,000 Instagram followers, frequently sharing her exotic escapades and risqué content. Yet, her LinkedIn profile presents a starkly different persona, indicating a career as a kitchen porter with a solitary follower.

Sloan's double life is as confusing as it is dramatic. Her self-proclaimed position as a brand ambassador for clothes label Fashion Nova adds another layer of intrigue to her saga.

Questions abound about her genuine intentions apart from an orchestrated attempt to gain influence, followers, and access to high-profile individuals. Her victims, like the Chelsea stars aforementioned, can attest to the latter.

Orla Sloan has been convicted of stalking and harassment of Chelsea footballers, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, as well as Billy Gilmour. This harassment has reportedly taken the form of phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp messages, and Instagram posts.

Sloan is said to have used multiple phone numbers and social media accounts to pursue Mason Mount, according to Evening Standard. She also allegedly made false claims about being pregnant with Gilmour's child, despite the two never having been intimate.

Gilmour has testified that Sloan's stalking negatively impacted his performance on the field. The 21-year-old says he was unable to sleep and concerned about the harm Sloan was causing to his relationships with friends and family.

With her sentencing set for June 20, Sloan's punishment for stalking remains in the balance. As for her Chelsea victims, including Mason Mount, they are left to navigate the aftermath of their interactions with the 'Devil Baby'. They would be hoping to put this traumatic experience behind them and refocus on their football careers.

