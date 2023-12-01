What is Heimlich maneuver? Sen. Rand Paul saves Sen. Joni Ernst from choking at Senate lunch

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul became a savior for Iowa Senator Joni Ernst after using the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked on food during a Republican lunch party on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The entire incident took place at a GOP lunch event. The Iowa Senator hosted the luncheon, which is part of a weekly tradition where the hosting senator serves food from their home state.

Although the senator is not in danger, she discussed the incident on social media, tweeting and thanking Rand while also taking a dig at Democrats.

Expand Tweet

It is not clear as to what food item Sen. Joni choked on, as she served beef sandwiches, creamed corn, coleslaw, and big pork chops in her lunch. As the news spread on social media, netizens and fellow senators praised Paul for his quick impulses. Many others also stated that Paul has been taught this technique since he is a medical doctor.

Expand Tweet

Heimlich maneuver relieves choking and breathlessness: Details revealed as Sen. Paul saves Sen. Ernst during GOP lunch

As per the Cleveland Clinic, the Heimlich maneuver is “a first aid method for choking.” The website claims that the technique can be used on adults and kids, but one should refrain from using it on infants. Known as a life-saving method, the technique involves thrusting the abdominal muscles to relieve the choking, which has the potential to take one’s life.

Furthermore, the technique is claimed to be extremely helpful and life-saving, as it has saved many people before, including former President Ronald Reagan, pop star Cher, former New York mayor Edward Koch, and even other celebrities like Carrie Fisher, Goldie Hawn, and Elizabeth Taylor.

The Cleveland Clinic claims that the Heimlich maneuver was invented in 1974 by Dr. Henry Heimlich, who discovered air can be used to free the lungs of a person from a foreign item when a food item, toy, or any other gets inside the windpipe.

Expand Tweet

The website also mentions that one should be careful while performing the technique, as it should be performed only when one is choking or can’t breathe because of the stuck airway. The website claimed:

“If a person is able to speak, cough or breathe, don’t attempt the Heimlich maneuver. Encourage the person to keep coughing. Sometimes a strong cough can free the foreign object. Only perform the Heimlich maneuver if a person’s life is in danger.”

In addition, one should refrain from performing the technique on kids who are less than 5 years old or weigh less than 45 pounds, as it can do more harm than good. At the same time, while medical professionals are trained to perform the technique, many schools and institutions also motivate and encourage kids to learn the life-saving method.

Expand Tweet

As Sen. Paul saved Sen. Joni, he is now trending on social media, as netizens just cannot stop praising him for his sharp instincts that saved the Senator’s life. At the moment, Paul has not commented on the incident that has been going viral on social media.