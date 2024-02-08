What did Hillary Clinton say about Tucker Carlson? Idiot remark over Putin interview sparks online backlash

On Wednesday, February 7, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton verbally attacked Tucker Carlson for his upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hillary Clinton tagged Carlson as a “useful idiot” and called him a “puppy dog” of the Russian leader.

When MSNBC host Alex Wagner questioned her about what Carlson’s upcoming interview might reveal about him, Putin, and the right-wing media, she delivered a harsh critique. According to the NY Post, the former secretary of state said:

“Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known. He’s what’s called a useful idiot”.

Clinton further said:

“I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog”.

Expand Tweet

However, once the clip of Hillary Clinton was uploaded on X, it went viral. X users then took to the comment section of the post uploaded by @CollinRugg to criticize Clinton.

Netizens slams Hillary Clinton for her remark on Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is the former anchor of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News Channel. Soon, his much-discussed interview with Putin in Moscow will debut online. As per the NY Post, Carlson said he would interview the Russian president.

Putin will be speaking with an American journalist for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. However, the former first lady recently gave the impression that she was not shocked by the news in an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner. She highlighted the earlier remarks made by Carlson regarding the current conflict in Ukraine.

Netizens react as Clinton addressed Carlson as a "useful idiot" (Image via Facebook/Hillary Clinton/Tucker Carlson Tonight)

The previous Democratic presidential candidate reportedly denigrated him as a “useful idiot.” Moreover, Hillary Clinton said she wouldn’t be amazed if Carlson got a new job once his interview with the president was shown. As per the NY Post, she said:

“You know, he somehow – after having been fired from so many outlets in the United States – I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot”.

The Hill reported that she also said:

“He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine, so I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview”.

The former secretary of state accused Carlson of having a tendency to spread misinformation and repeat Putin’s “pack of lies about Ukraine.” She also claimed that it was not a surprise that the Russian leader accepted the interview because he could continue to fabricate his objectives in Ukraine using Carlson’s platform.

However, once the video of Hillary Clinton went viral on X, netizens took to @CollinRugg's post's comment section to criticize Clinton’s remarks about Carlson.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per the NY Post, Carlson's interview with Putin will air on his website on Thursday, February 8, at 6 pm ET or 3 pm PT.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE