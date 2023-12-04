What is 'ice rink Monday'? Met Office issues snow warnings for Wales, Peak District, and Scotland

UK is preparing for adverse weather conditions this 'ice rink Monday,' as the Met Office has issued yellow snow warnings and cautioned about widespread ice formation. The warnings are alerting the public about the potential challenges ahead and emphasize the risk of overnight temperatures causing the previously fallen snow to refreeze.

The phrase 'ice rink Monday' is used to describe the challenging conditions anticipated on Monday due to the refreezing of thawed snow overnight, creating icy surfaces similar to an ice rink.

Specifically the East Midlands, West Midlands, northern England, and a significant portion of north and central Wales are reportedly under yellow weather snow warnings for ice from 5 pm on Sunday to 12 pm on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Reportedly, England and Wales will be hit by bouts of rain on Monday, with the additional snow and ice affecting some central and northern parts. Eastern Scotland will have to brace for wintry showers and icy patches, the Met Office has predicted.

'Ice rink Monday' fears loom over several parts of Britain amid snow warnings

New alerts from the Met Office include snow warnings for icy conditions across significant portions of northern England, Scotland and specific areas in the Midlands. Additionally, there are snow alerts for elevated areas in Wales, the Peak District, and a substantial portion of Scotland.

The forecast suggests that the refreezing of melted snow may result in travel disruptions, particularly on roads above 150m. Accumulations of 2cm to 5cm are anticipated, with higher elevations above 350m potentially experiencing more substantial snowfall of 10cm to 15cm.

RAC breakdown spokesman Simon Williams said "treacherous icy conditions" are expected in northern parts on Monday as he urged drivers to take care when travelling.

"Those who decide to drive should leave extra space behind the vehicle in front, reduce their speeds to give plenty of time to stop. Before setting out, it's important to allow more time to de-ice and de-mist vehicles thoroughly."

Specific snow warnings in the northern regions of England supposedly remains in effect until midday, as reported by BBC. Conversely, temperatures in the southern areas are anticipated to be milder compared to previous days.

Expand Tweet

Met Office chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said:

“The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north."

According to BBC, Meteorologist Tom Morgan estimated a snow warnings of 20 to 30cm in southern Cumbria, emphasizing that these measurements are unofficial.

According to the Met Office, on Tuesday, rain and hill snow are anticipated to gradually subside across England and Wales, giving way to the development of brighter spells. In other regions, it will be sunnier but cold, with a chance of a few wintry showers in the northeast. Winds are expected to be lighter for most areas.

According to The Sun, a local force force in Cumbria said:

"Agencies across the county have been working hard and will be into the night in response to the impact of heavy snowfall.The snow today ended up being much more significant than forecast and the amber warning that was put in place this afternoon is in place until midnight and, with a yellow warning from snow and ice tomorrow, we expect to continue to see challenging road conditions whilst these warning are in place."

The Met Office expects bright spells after the clearance of frost and fog. However, a shift in weather conditions is on the horizon, is expected to approach from the southwest. This system is likely to progress north and east, reaching its peak on Thursday and Friday. Initially, there may be hill snow associated with this weather pattern.

Aftermath of snowfall and snow warnings

Numerous schools in Cumberland, Westmorland, and Furness have closed, with a total of 26 closures reported as a result of the adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow and ice.

Amid heavy snowfall and snow warnings, a parish hall, a school, and various local community halls in Cumbria are reported to remain open overnight to offer shelter to individuals stranded on the roads. Harrison Ward, a resident of Cumbria, noted that the Ambleside Parish Centre played a crucial role as people from diverse backgrounds sought refuge there.

According to Daily Mail, a homeless individual is suspected to have succumbed to freezing temperatures, potentially reaching as low as -10°C, while seeking refuge inside a car over the weekend. Nottinghamshire Police responded to reports of the man's sudden death and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.