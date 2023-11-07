What did Isaac Herzog say about Angelina Jolie’s remarks on Gaza? Israel President sparks outrage online for denying humanitarian crisis

Israeli President Isaac Herzog recently talked about Angelina Jolie's remarks on Gaza and said that Jolie does not offer the Israeli people any ability to defend themselves by saying what she is saying about Israel. Soon after this, internet users called Isaac Herzog out and said that the Israeli President was just trying to gaslight people.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the Israeli President was asked about Angelina Jolie's statement. To which he replied and said,

"I totally reject her claims. I think she's never been in Gaza.... to visit and see the facts on the ground. In Gaza now there is war, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive."

For those unaware, Angelina Jolie shared a statement last month and said,

"What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge."

She added that Gaza is becoming a mass grave, and as a result of airstrikes, millions of Palestinians are suffering. However, as the Israeli President slammed Angelina Jolie's statement, internet users started trolling him and said that they were just trying to cancel Angelina so hard.

Social media users call out Isaac Herzog for denying the humanitarian crisis in his latest statement

Israel President Isaac Herzog also said that there is war in Gaza, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive. His remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict and Angelina Jolie's statement earned the irk of netizens, many of whom took to X (formerly Twitter) to call him out, with many commenting that Angelina was right and what the Israeli President is saying is totally wrong.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog even said,

"Israel pulled out of Gaza. Gaza is an Iranian base filled with terror. Perhaps the outcome of this war will enable the Gazan people who deserve a decent good life to enjoy it under a different regime that will enable movement towards peace. You'll tell me, of course, the civilians are not to blame. Fine, if the civilians are not to blame, then please enable Israel to uproot these terrorists."

For those unaware, the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led an attack on Israel. It is worth noting that this has been described as the deadliest in decades.