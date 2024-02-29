What did Ivan Cantu do? Charges explored as Texas inmate executed despite maintaining his innocence in the murder of James Mosqueda

Ivan Cantu, who was convicted of killing two people, has been executed by the State of Texas on Wednesday. The victim's included Cantu's cousin James Mosqueda and cousin's fiancé Amy Kitchen. Cantu, however, maintained his innocence till the end, claiming that his conviction was on the basis of a false testimony.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that according to prosecutors, Cantu killed the victims when he went to steal drugs and cash from their North Dallas residence.

The 50-year-old claimed for a long period that Mosqueda was murdered by a rival drug dealer with whom he had a dispute over money.

50-year-old inmate Ivan Cantu was executed on Wednesday after being convicted of killing two individuals back in 2000 in North Dallas

Despite maintaining his innocence and trying to prove it, Ivan Cantu was executed on Feb. 28, at 6:47 p.m. CT at the Huntsville Unit.

According to The Associated Press, Cantu received a lethal injection which led to his death during the execution. The execution was the punishment he received for his conviction in the 2000 murder case of two people.

The two victims have been identified as Cantu's cousin James Mosqueda, 27, and James' girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 23. He had always told his family members that he was innocent. He reportedly said:

"I want you to know that I never killed James and Amy. And if I did, if I knew who did, you would’ve been the first to know any information."

He further mentioned that his execution will not bring "closure" to the friends and family of the deceased victim's. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson, Amanda Hernandez, two of Amy's family members and a family friend was present during the execution. However, nobody from Cantu's family witnessed it.

According to Cantu, the conviction was based on false testimony

The prisoner received the lethal injection over two decades after his conviction which took place in 2001. The Daily News reported Ivan Cantu's final statement, where he said that he didn't murder either Amy or James. He added:

"And if I did, if I knew who did, you would’ve been the first to know any information I would’ve had that would’ve helped to bring justice to James and Amy."

Expand Tweet

Authorities have confirmed that Cantu's execution was the first one this year. Gena Bunn, Ivan Cantu's lawyer claimed that she would not file a final appeal, since she doesn't see a way out where the high court can review the execution decision.

On Tuesday, two lower courts had already declined the prisoner's request to stay the execution. Bunn stated:

"[The new evidence] impugns the integrity of the State’s case for guilt and raises the specter that the State of Texas could execute an innocent man."

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, whose office convicted Ivan, said:

"I remain fully convinced that Ivan Cantu brutally murdered two innocent victims in 2000."

Expand Tweet

Amy Boettcher, Cantu's then-girlfriend, testified that he told her that he was going to murder the two victims. She further stated that he took her to the crime scene after the murders.