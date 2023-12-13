What did Jean Pierre Salazar do? Charges explored as Florida man accused of brutally killing girlfriend and her daughter

25-year-old Jean Pierre Salazar has been accused of murdering his girlfriend, Alejandra Cabrejo, 35, and her daughter, Mariana Cabrejo, 14. According to authorities, the incident took place at a Tampa apartment on November 26. They also claimed that an argument that broke out between Salazar and Alejandra possibly led to the fatal attack.

Authorities have also mentioned that it is allegedly a tragic case of domestic violence. The suspect was arrested in Maryland and has been facing several charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, December 11, a judge denied bond and ordered that he stay in prison until the murder trial begins.

Judge Catherine Catlin rejected a bond request for Jean Pierre Salazar, who is accused of killing two people last month in Tampa

The tragic incident hit on November 26, 2023, at about 8.56 a.m. local time, according to authorities. They responded to the house in the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive after receiving a report about a teenager getting brutally stabbed. Upon arrival, they discovered both Alejandra and Mariana and concluded that they had sustained multiple stab wounds.

While the 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, her daughter, Mariana, was rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn't survive and succumbed to the fatal injuries. Police spoke about the incident in a press release and said:

"According to detectives, Salazar fatally injured both victims following a verbal altercation with the adult victim. Immediately following the incident, Salazar left the residence in a white sedan, that he later abandoned."

WTVT reported that, according to cops, Jean Pierre Salazar first attacked the mother during an argument. Soon, the daughter jumped in to protect her mother and ended up getting stabbed as well. A day after the murders took place, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Salazar into custody in Maryland.

According to the defense attorney, the suspect had no history of aggression or violence

On Monday, the suspect, Jean Pierre Salazar, appeared in court for his bond hearing. WTVT reported that Hillsborough County Judge Catherine Catlin, however, declined the request for bond.

The ruling came after the judge heard testimonies from one of the assigned detectives in the case and a family friend who allegedly witnessed the brutal killings.

Before the ruling, prosecutors also requested that the defendant, Jean Pierre Salazar, be held without bond. Judge Catlin reportedly said:

"We have a dead 14-year-old girl who doesn’t deserve to be dead, just trying to protect her mother. Anybody who’s willing to kill a 14-year-old to save their own skin should not be free in our society."

The judge further added:

"Based upon the circumstances of these two murders, I’m going to grant the state’s motion and hold you without bond."

It has further been revealed that during that arrest in Maryland, Salazar was at his brother's house. Jamie Kane, his attorney, argued that a bond should be set since his client never had a history of violence.